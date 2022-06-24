ROSALIND Park will be lit up with winter cheer tomorrow night for the first evening of the GLOW event, which will be held from June 25 to July 17.
Vibrant light installations and projections have been erected behind barricades at the park by Bendigo couple Alicia and Grant Villiers, from Bendigo company Power AV, which has curated the event.
They have spent the past five days working in the park to install the interactive exhibition which seeks to reflect Bendigo's heritage and its modern society.
Ms Villiers said there was an illuminated Acknowledgement of Country to pay respect to the Dja Dja Wurrung People.
There is also a hallway of paper lanterns, in a nod to the region's Chinese ancestors.
There are tributes to Bendigo's horticultural heritage and its delegation as a UNESCO City and Region of Gastronomy, as well mining history and bicycles strung up in the air.
"We're born and bred in Bendigo so we know about the cycling culture and we wanted to include that in this," she said.
"We wanted to tell local stories and to use all the elements of the park and lots of different materials including black light and smoke elements."
"We started on Monday and there have been six people in here each day putting it all together and there is more coming," she said.
"I can't wait until people see it and I hope they love it."
Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for children under 16 and children will be admitted for free under three years old. Family passes for two adults and two children are $39.
