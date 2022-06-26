New employment service set to help Bendigo jobseekers enter industries

APM Employment Services is set to bring new Workforce Australia Services to Bendigo for the first time, with hopes of supporting 2800 local job seekers.
Despite the current national unemployment rate being at a near 50-year low, the Regional Australia Institute's job vacancy data shows there were more than 84,400 job vacancies across regional Australia in April, representing an increase of 16.4 per cent since February, and 27.5% on the previous year.
Now, to coincide with the mid-year rollout of Workforce Australia, the federal government's new employment services model, Workforce Australia is ramping up to better help connect regional businesses with eager potential employees, with nearly 3000 on the books in Bendigo alone.
APM Bendigo's Dean Bloom said this new venture would be hopefully prove useful to many.
"We're delighted to be supporting job seekers and eligible unemployed people across Bendigo in their quest to find fulfilling careers," he said.
"At APM, we're passionate about ensuring that all Australians have access to equal employment opportunities and support services, regardless of their background.
"We aim to level the playing field and support those most in need, empowering them to feel confident in the workplace and invest in themselves and their career."
In 2021, AMP supported 227,000 individuals, through job seeker support programs.
The service is also a specialist service provider for Indigenous and culturally linguistic and diverse communities.
The Workforce Australia system will replace the jobactive program which APM currently delivers in 18 out of 51 employment regions nationwide.
The new system will see APM deliver multiple employment programs to help job seekers in 27 regions.
It includes tailored programs such as Enhanced Services, Career Transition Services, Employability Skills Training and Transition to Work.
Support provided across the programs will vary depending on each individual's circumstances and eligibility.
Most programs include assistance with identifying types of work a job seeker would be suitable for, help with resumes, job applications and performing in job interviews.
The programs also enable job seekers to get advice on local labour markets and insights on potentially suitable employers.
For more information about APM and Workforce Australia visit apm.net.au
