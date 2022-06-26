Bendigo Advertiser
New employment service set to help Bendigo jobseekers enter industries

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 26 2022 - 12:27am, first published 12:00am
BACK ON FEET: Bonnie Elford, Mal Quigg, Lesley Diggle and Jess Booth. Picture: NONI HYETT

APM Employment Services is set to bring new Workforce Australia Services to Bendigo for the first time, with hopes of supporting 2800 local job seekers.

