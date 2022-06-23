They say you can have your cake and eat it too, but what about have your pizza and give back to people who need it?
Three Domino's stores from across Bendigo are letting the community do just that with their Doughraiser on Friday.
Throughout the day, staff will donate $1 to the Bendigo Winter Night Shelter for every pizza sold in the city, Kangaroo Flat and Strathdale shops.
The shelter works with community groups and businesses to provide shelter to local community members who are in need of support.
Local Domino's franchisees Jason and Lindsay Tod said they are proud to support the efforts of the shelter and hope to raise more than $2000 for the cause.
"We believe it's incredibly important to give back to the local community, so when we heard about the Bendigo Winter Night Shelter's efforts to provide shelter, food and dignity to those in our community who are in need of a helping hand, we were keen to offer our support," the couple said.
"We're very passionate about giving back to the Bendigo community, and the work the shelter does in providing support and dignity to those in need at a difficult time is so very important.
"We know with the support of the local community, we can help raise funds for the shelter, in turn helping local residents in need.
"We encourage all of our customers to come down to one of our stores on Friday for a slice of their favourite pizza as we raise funds to help them continue offering vital support to those in need."
Bendigo Winter Night Shelter chairperson Terry Westaway said it was "humbling" to receive such support from organisations around the city.
"We've had great support from the City of Greater Bendigo, Bendigo Dry Cleaners and more, so to have Dominos come on board as well is amazing," he said.
"The community support has been so strong because people believe it's a good program."
Mr Westaway said while it was unclear specifically what the next donation would go towards, the team did have a few ideas.
"It could be anything from new bedding to heavy duty stretchers for people to sleep on," he said.
"Anything would help make this a comfortable and warm place for someone to sleep through the cold, winter months."
The Bendigo Winter Night Shelter is still looking for volunteers to help run the program.
"There are a range of roles available for people to put their hands up for," Mr Westaway said.
"Our whole team is made up of volunteers and we would love anyone interested to come and join our team."
You can find more information and sign up for a role online at bwns.org.au
