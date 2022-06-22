Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Catherine McAuley College falls short to Emmanuel in Premier League grand final

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated June 23 2022 - 12:36am, first published June 22 2022 - 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BATTLED HARD: The Catherine McAuley College team that played in Wednesday's grand final in Ballarat. Picture: MAREE PEARCE

CATHERINE McAuley College's School Sport Victoria premier league premiership dream came to an end on Wednesday afternoon at Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.