The Bendigo Jockey Club is searching for a new chief executive officer after Aaron Hearps announced his resignation.
Hearps leaves the BJC after six years in charge.
"I'm very proud of the success that my team and I were able to achieve during this period of growth for the club,'' Hearps said in a statement.
"I depart with the knowledge that the club is now in a stronger financial position to continue to enhance its racing, training and customer facilities for its many loyal stakeholders."
Hearps was responsible for implementing over $4m in facility upgrades including new horse stalls and most recently, a $1.5m upgrade to the BJC's inside grass training track.
"The club is very sorry to lose Aaron - he has made a substantial contribution to the BJC in his six years at the helm and has certainly strengthened our financial position,'' BJC chairman Jack Lyons said.
"We thank Aaron especially for steering the Club through the difficult COVID period and ensuring racing continued. We wish Aaron the very best for the future".
Hearps' last day with the BJC will be Friday, July 15, and Lyons confirmed the club had commenced a comprehensive recruitment process to find his replacement.
