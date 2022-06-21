Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

BJC chief executive officer Aaron Hearps resigns

Updated June 21 2022 - 7:15am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Departing BJC chief executive officer Aaron Hearps.

The Bendigo Jockey Club is searching for a new chief executive officer after Aaron Hearps announced his resignation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.