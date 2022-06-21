CMC pumped up for Premier League grand final

Catherine McAuley College will chase another School Sport Victoria Premier League football title in Ballarat on Wednesday.
CMC won the premiership in 2019 - the last time the competition was held because of COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021.
CMC takes on Warrnambool's Emmanuel College in the grand final, which will be played at AFL venue Mars Stadium.
"It's a big game and we're looking forward to it,'' CMC coach Lee Coghlan said.
"The boys have done a great job to make it to the grand final and, for them, it's a great opportunity to play on such a good ground."
CMC qualified for the grand final on the back of a one-point win over Rowville in its semi-final.
Emmanuel College, which defeated Rowville by 19 points in a preliminary round match, proved too good for Bendigo Senior Secondary College by 43 points in their semi-final.
"We probably don't have as many out and out stars in our group this year compared to some years,'' Coghlan said.
"What this group of boys has done is banded together really well and they fully deserve this opportunity.
"It was a thrilling semi-final win and I know they can't wait to play in the final."
The CMC squad is made up of players from Year 10 through to Year 12.
Bendigo Pioneers defender Jason Gillbee won't play in the final because of his commitments with the Allies at the national under-18 championships.
Year 10 student Tobie Travaglia, who recently played for Victoria Country at under-16 level, will play his first game of the carnival for CMC.
"We'd love to have Jason in the team, but he hasn't been able to play any of the other school games anyway, so to a certain degree it's not as if we're missing him,'' Coghlan said.
"It's great to have Tobie (Travaglia) in to play his first game. We've basically got a full list, so selection was difficult."
Wednesday's game starts at 12.30pm.
CMC squad for the grand final:
B: Tim Long, Xavier Meersbergen, Oliver Mayman
HB: Henry McCarthy, Joshua Harris, Jack McMahon
C: Darcy Edmiston, Eli Pearce, Will Stewart
HF: Archer Day-Wicks, Jasper Cheesman, Archer Patterson
F: Harrison Kelly, Rowan Fox, Zac Grieve
Foll: Jacob Nihill, Nick Sherriff, Riley Mulquiny
Inter: Zavia Roberts, Wilson Butler, Tobie Travaglia, Evan Cole, Josh Gillies, Jack Smith
