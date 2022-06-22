Famous musicians from all eras found themselves gathered at Victory Christian College on Wednesday as students and staff celebrated 'Wacky Wednesday'.
The theme of this year's free dress day was musical extravaganza, and saw everyone from Elvis to Billie Eilish show up to the campus.
Victoria has recorded 7769 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
While this is an increase of 262 more daily cases than recorded on Tuesday, the number of active cases across the state has dropped by 406 to 41,690.
According to the Department of Health there are currently 402 people in hospital, 29 in the ICU and 10 on ventilators.
In the last 24 hours, 24 Victorians have died with the virus.
68.1 per cent of eligible people have received three doses of coronavirus vaccine.
