Note: for the latest on the crash near Raywood, click here.
In an 85 case rise compared to Monday, Greater Bendigo has recorded 212 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours bringing the municipality's total number of active cases to 1069.
According to the Department of Health, the majority of cases can be tied back to the 3550, 3551, 3555, 3556 postcodes. Heathcote recorded eight new infections overnight.
Surrounding shires, including Campaspe (34), Loddon (seven), Central Goldfields (eight) and Buloke (one) also reported new infections.
Gannawarra Shire had an additional five new cases, Macedon Ranges 45 and Mount Alexander 20.
The driver of a car that crashed near Raywood on Tuesday afternoon jas loaded into an air ambulance by emergency personnel.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Pyramid-Yarraberb Road just after 3pm.
CFA, Victoria Police, SES and paramedics are on currently scene and the road is closed in both directions.
Investigations into the crash, which left the vehicle on its side, are ongoing.
More to come.
Victoria has recorded more than 7500 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.
The state's health department reported zero COVID-related deaths and 5661 daily infections on Monday. On Tuesday it reported 7507 new cases overnight and 28 deaths.
This is the 19th day the state's number of daily infections has remained below 10,000.
The number of active cases across the state now sits at 42,096.
In the last 24 hours 434 people are in hospital, 21 are in the ICU and nine are on ventilators.
Vaccination rates continue to climb with 68.1 per cent of eligible Victorians having received their booster dose. This news comes just two days after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended vaccines for citizens as young as six months old.
