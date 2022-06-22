Young people in Long Gully will have the chance to shape their community through a youth forum this Thursday at St Matthew's Church.
City of Greater Bendigo youth councillor Julia Hunt has grown up in the area, and knows plenty of young people who have great ideas to contribute.
Advertisement
As a youth councillor, Ms Hunt has seen the "ins and outs of what is involved in community plans" - but not all young people have that experience.
READ MORE:
"[Meetings] are generally held in the mornings or midday and weekdays, and getting [young people] to participate can be really tricky, and also, a lot of them might be a bit shy or not confident to speak up," she said.
"So when I was asking, what would they like to see change in Long Gully, a lot of them had so many great ideas yet they weren't able to be heard by other community members."
Now young people will be given an audience for a voice in the forum set for June 23, 4.30pm at St Matthew's Church and Jonathan Cornford, who chairs the committee that is developing the Long Gully community plan, is keen to hear their ideas.
"We have already held some focus groups for people in Long Gully, but we thought it was important to offer every opportunity to hear the voices of young people," he said.
Participants will talk about the positives and negatives of living in the Long Gully community, and what dreams they hold for the future - feedback that will be included in the community plan.
St Matthew's community worker Dave Fagg will team up with early childcare student Ms Hunt to facilitate the event, with free food also on offer.
"I encourage any young person who lives in or nearby Long Gully, to come and have your say," Mr Fagg said.
"Young people are sometimes forgotten when these conversations happen, so this is a really positive initiative."
Ms Hunt said suggestions so far have ranged from having more regular local activities for young people around 12 to 24 to further action on climate change.
"Young voices are often excluded from many conversations," Ms Hunt said.
"So many of these discussions of subjects and issues revolve around older people who are debating a future many may not live to experience".
The 20-year-old student and childcare centre worker said amplifying the voices of young people who are "the future" is "more important than ever".
Young people are invited to participate in the forum at 153 Eaglehawk Road, Long Gully, on June 23 at 4.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.