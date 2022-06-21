Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Greater Glider sightings threatens logging in Wombat State Forest

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated June 21 2022 - 6:34am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SIGHTINGS: Greater Gliders were sighted in VicForests TUP coupe 208-503-0024. Picture: SUPPLIED

Planned logging coupes in the Wombat State Forest are under threat after the discovery of a population of Greater Gliders large enough to trigger environmental protection laws.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.