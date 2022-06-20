Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Karen refugee Eh Soo She helps other newcomers settle into Bendigo and 'Aussie' life.

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated June 20 2022 - 8:12am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A NEW LIFE: Karen refugee and Weeroona College Bendigo staff member Eh Soo She says he is proud of who he is as the United Nations marks International Day of the Refugee. Picture: Supplied

When Eh Soo She first came to Australia at the age of 11 with his mother, the young refugee could not speak a word of English.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.