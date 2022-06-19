Bendigo Advertiser
Fresh appeal for information to help solve 13-year mystery of Krystal Fraser's disappearance

By David Chapman
Updated June 20 2022 - 7:53am, first published June 19 2022 - 11:30pm
MISSING: Krystal Fraser and the phone booth outside the Leitchville Post Office in Findlay Avenue from where a phone call was made to Krystal on the night of her disappearance - June 20, 2009.

Thirteen years after she was last seen in the town of Pyramid Hill, detectives from the Missing Persons Squad are again appealing for information as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Krystal Fraser.

Local News

