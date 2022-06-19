Fresh appeal for information to help solve 13-year mystery of Krystal Fraser's disappearance

Thirteen years after she was last seen in the town of Pyramid Hill, detectives from the Missing Persons Squad are again appealing for information as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Krystal Fraser.
Detectives have established that Krystal travelled on a V/Line train from Bendigo to Pyramid Hill on the day of her disappearance, getting off the train at Pyramid Hill Railway Station about 8.40pm.
Investigations have also revealed Krystal was last seen alive leaving an address in Albert Street, Pyramid Hill about 9.30pm after visiting an acquaintance.
On the night of her disappearance, Krystal received a 40-second phone call on her mobile phone which was from a public phone booth outside the Leitchville Post Office in Findlay Avenue at 11.59pm, on June 20, 2009.
Police are confident they now know who made this call to Krystal, however they are continuing to appeal for anyone with information or who witnessed someone at the phone box on the night to come forward.
Krystal's phone last showed activity on a Leitchville phone tower at 2.49am, nearly three hours after she received the call from the phone box, indicating the phone was in the Leitchville or surrounding area.
Leitchville is 27km from Pyramid Hill and about 10 minutes from the towns of Gunbower and Cohuna.
The proximity to these towns is important - Krystal discharged herself from hospital against medical advice on the night of her disappearance, saying she was attending a "party at Cohuna".
Investigators have made extensive inquiries in the local area that indicate neither this or any party took place in Cohuna on that night that was attended by Krystal.
Detectives are also aware that Krystal was associated with people from both the Cohuna and Gunbower areas.
Krystal was last seen wearing an orange top, black track suit pants and a camouflage-patterned baseball cap, and her mobile phone has never been located.
Detectives believe Krystal was murdered and despite extensive investigations are still searching for answers.
Detective Acting Inspector Tony Combridge from the Missing Persons Squad is urging anyone with information to come forward.
"For the past 13 years, police have not given up finding answers as to what happened to Krystal and who is responsible," he said.
"This remains an active and ongoing investigation and we know there are still people, particularly around Pyramid Hill, who have information that could lead to us solving this case.
"It's a small community and Krystal's disappearance has had a big impact on everyone in the area - not just her family."
Detective Acting Inspector Combridge said while a significant period of time had passed, there was every chance the time gap would work in the investigation's favour.
"Now will be the right time for the right person to come forward to investigators and tell us what they know," he said.
"All it takes is one call, if it's the right call, and there is still a million dollars on offer to someone who is willing to talk.
"This is undoubtedly a life-changing amount of money for anyone, let alone someone in a small country town."
Former Homicide Squad investigator Inspector Wayne Woltsche was one of the original police officers involved in the case in 2009 and is keen to finally get closure for Krystal's family.
"Cases like Krystal's stay with you and I'm as invested today in getting answers as I was 13 years ago when I was working on the case while at the Homicide Squad," he said.
"Krystal was one of the most vulnerable members of our community and her disappearance is nothing short of a tragedy.
"Like the current investigators, I'm hopeful that the time is right for someone to come forward and tell us what they know about what happened to Krystal.
"Thirteen years is an incredibly long wait for answers for any family, however I know police will keep doing everything we can to provide them with any kind of justice for what happened to Krystal."
In 2019, a $1 million reward for information about Krystal's disappearance was announced and this reward remains on offer.
This reward of up to $1 million will be paid at the discretion of the Chief Commissioner of Police, for information leading to the apprehension and subsequent conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Krystal.
The Director of Public Prosecutions may also consider, according to established guidelines, the granting of indemnification from prosecution to any person who provides information as to the identity of the principal offender or offenders in this matter.
Detectives are also re-releasing an image of Krystal, along with a photo of the Leitchville phone box.
Anyone with information about the disappearance of Krystal Fraser is urged to
contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppers.com.au
