LVFNL: Superoos to inject 153 games of AFL experience into side on Saturday

MITIAMO will inject 153 games of AFL experience into its side with the addition of Matt White for a one-off appearance against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in the Loddon Valley league on Saturday.
Advertisement
White, 35, previously spent 12 years in the AFL system at Richmond and Port Adelaide, playing 105 games with the Tigers (2006-13) and 48 with the Power (2014-17).
White is best known for winning the AFL's goal of the year in 2014 after an explosive three-bounce goal from half-back playing for the Power against the Tigers at Docklands.
"It's exciting to have a player with Matt's AFL experience lining up this weekend," Mitiamo coach Marcus McKern said on Friday.
"He'll play forward and through the midfield for us."
The inclusion of White in the Superoos' side as a forward/midfield option will help to offset several key outs for Mitiamo that include forward Jay Reynolds (ankle) and star on-baller Doug Thomas (ribs).
White is friends with James Saville, who is playing with Mitiamo when his assistant coaching commitments at Coburg allow him to.
"When Coburg play Sunday games we'll have James with us; he'll play enough games to qualify (for finals)," McKern said.
The Superoos begin the second half of the season in 4th place with a 5-3 record having beaten the five teams below them, but lost to the three above them.
"I've put the boys on notice that we've got to pick ourselves up and get going because we really haven't achieved anything in the first half of the year," McKern said.
"We haven't beaten a team above us and our reserves haven't won a game yet, but we've had a good week on the track and know what we've got to do from here with eight games to go."
The Superoos have a pair of milestone games on Saturday with both half-back Luke Lougoon and wingman Matt Grant playing their 100th senior games for the club.
Mitiamo will take on fifth-placed Bears Lagoon-Serpentine at Serpentine, while the match of the round is the clash between the undefeated Pyramid Hill (1st) and Bridgewater (3rd) at Mitchell Park.
In other Loddon Valley round 10 games Inglewood hosts Calivil United and the red-hot Marong meets Maiden Gully YCW.
Advertisement
Both Colbinabbin and North Bendigo are moving on from the scoring error that resulted in their Heathcote District league game last week being declared a draw.
North Bendigo had originally won the game by five points, 13.13 (91) to 13.8 (86), before the Bendigo Umpires Association later confirmed a mistake was inadvertently made by the goal umpires that incorrectly had an additional goal placed on North Bendigo's score at three quarter-time, which was then reflected on the Atkins Street scoreboard.
It was the addition of the extra goal at three quarter-time that resulted in the 91-86 scoreline in favour of North Bendigo as opposed to Colbinabbin winning 86-85.
Advertisement
Given neither side was at fault in regards to the score error and both sides played the final term accordingly to the scoreboard of North Bendigo having the extra goal incorrectly added to it, the HDFNL board made a decision to split the points and revert the match to the three quarter-time score, which was 75 apiece.
Colbinabbin president Tim Hill indicated on Wednesday the club would explore what avenues could be available to be declared the winners, but the league said on Friday the Grasshoppers had since informed it they now wouldn't be taking the issue any further.
And nor will North Bendigo.
"As a club we accept the decision that has been made and now just want to move on," North Bendigo president Adam Kinder said.
"The goal umpires didn't mean for this to happen and we just want to make sure they are OK.
"At the end of the day we need umpires to allow the games to go forward.
Advertisement
"And as a club we acknowledge the board has tried to make the best decision in the interest of not only both clubs, but in fairness through what has been a tough week for them."
Round 11 of the HDFNL season will be played on Saturday.
Advertisement
The Bendigo Junior Football League will host the Goulburn Murray Junior Football League in inter-league action at Strathfieldsaye's Tannery Lane on Sunday.
The two leagues will battle in five games beginning at 10am:
Under 12 Boys - 10am at Enterprise Oval.
Under 13 Boys - 11.40am at Enterprise Oval.
Under 14 Boys - 10am at Tannery Lane.
Under 15 Boys - 11.55am at Tannery Lane.
Advertisement
Under 18 Girls (vs Northern Country) - 1.50pm at Tannery Lane.
UNDER-12 BOYS:
Lon Schelfhout
Patrick McNamara
Jaxon Kelly
Jack Allen
Advertisement
Hayden Bartlett
Jamison Westley
Tommy Byrne
Beau Butler
Eli Fennell
Bentley Geary
Advertisement
Jake Rosa
Jack Frankel
Nate Jennings
Corben Bell
Oscar Suckling
Luke Cameron
Advertisement
Nicholas Hietbrink
Charlie Dickins
Jack Moresi
Ari Sawyer
Austin Coghill
Charlie Macumber
Advertisement
UNDER-13 BOYS
Logan Wilson
Henry Turnbull
Maurice Nihill
Billy Buhagiar
Tyce Griffin
Advertisement
Josh Kelly
Ned Browell
Zavier Ralphs
Thomas Beachey
Harry Miller
Riley Travaglia
Advertisement
Oliver Cassidy
Mack Skinner
Jordan Mathews
Kingston Uerata
Zaxon Shelton
Blaine Schelfhout
Advertisement
Liam Fyffe
Aydan Hand
Max Connick
Nicholas Harvey
Mykhail Geary
UNDER-14 BOYS
Advertisement
Ollie Clapp
Carter Reid
William Bartlett
Chase Poyser
Charlie Mortimer
Lenny McNamara
Advertisement
Harry Purcell
Mitchell Clark
Miller Bartlett
Lewis Pigdon
Sonny Cluff
Xavier Emmerson
Advertisement
Xavier Grant
Oliver Stewart
Miller Nihill
Tyson Taylor
Joel Turner
Logan Howell
Advertisement
Harrison Keating
Campbell Wood
Angus Hoyne
Ben Miller
UNDER-15 BOYS:
Bailey Warfe
Advertisement
Jackson Lowery
Jaidi Jackson-Leahy
Cahal Blandthorn
Patrick Conlan
Xavier Cain
Jett Grundy
Advertisement
Adam Triplett
Jack Cook
Alex Wingrave
Gus Hay
Thomas Rutledge
Jonty Davis
Advertisement
Xavier Coghill
Zane Connick
Hunter Wright
Riley Dillon
Zach Whalen
Jaxon Howard
Advertisement
Bailey Ryan
Taj Taylor
Finlay Lockhart
UNDER-18 GIRLS:
Eliza Coutts
Nikola Cox
Advertisement
Acacia Edwards
Courtney Gibson
Jorja Gibson
Rhian Hobbs
Ella Jeffrey
Tahlia Kendall
Advertisement
Olivia Lacy
Charlotte Liddy
Keira Long
Leah McCoy
Kisha Monleon
Nadia Peebles
Advertisement
Hannah Ripper
Gemma Roberts
Jasmine Short
Dakota Steele
Ella Torr
Oakley Turner
Advertisement
Jasmine Scarff
Sunday will also feature the annual Fosterville Gold Junior Gala Day at Maiden Gully featuring football and netball games.
FOOTBALL:
UNDER-18s:
10.30am - MCDFNL v LVFNL
Advertisement
11.25am - HDFNL v LVFNL
12.20pm - HDFNL v MCDFNL
UNDER-16s:
11am - MCDFNL v NCFL
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.