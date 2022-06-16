Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up | BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

2.20pm Saturday at Maryborough.
Big couple of weeks coming up for Maryborough.
If the Magpies are going to get a win on the board this year they've got to make the most of this next fortnight when they play Kangaroo Flat at home on Saturday followed by Castlemaine.
The Magpies continue to show improved signs in recent weeks having kicked 20 goals in their past three games compared to just seven from rounds three to six.
Kangaroo Flat heads to Princes Park having lost its past three games and ready to confront what should be a fiercely determined Magpies side that will be sensing an opportunity.
Last time: Kangaroo Flat 16.19 (115) def Maryborough 6.8 (44).
Since 2010: Kangaroo Flat 15; Maryborough 7.
2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square.
What a message sent to the rest of the BFNL by Golden Square last week with its 58-point demolition job on Strathfieldsaye.
Plenty been said this year about the talent in the Bulldogs' forward line, but a huge defensive effort by the Bulldogs in holding the Storm to just three goals.
No resting on their laurels though for the Bulldogs given while they remain in third position on the ladder, they have the red-hot Kyneton breathing down their necks.
The Bloods have strung together two wins in a row and are now just percentage outside the top five.
What a recruit Isaiah Miller has been in his return to the Bloods, starring again against Kangaroo Flat last week with another 30 touches and 12 marks, while Brock Harvey continues to provide a lively forward target with 25 goals for the season, kicking at least two in every game.
Last time: Golden Square 15.13 (103) def South Bendigo 7.11 (53).
Since 2010: Golden Square 20; South Bendigo 3.
2.20pm Saturday at Eaglehawk.
For two clubs that have been so dominant for so long - they can still lay claim to having played off in the past three BFNL grand finals - it's certainly unfamiliar territory to have both coming into this game off the back of hidings last week: Eaglehawk losing at home to Gisborne by 63 points and Strathfieldsaye going down to Golden Square by 58 points.
Both sides were far from full strength last week, with the Hawks hopeful of regaining Kobe Lloyd and Dylan Hanley for a clash of vital significance given they are now only holding onto their spot in the top five by percentage.
As for the Storm, well, they don't lose two in a row too often - it has only happened twice in their past 84 games.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 12.13 (85) def Eaglehawk 10.12 (72).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 18; Eaglehawk 13.
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
Gisborne gets its first crack on the QEO for the year and no doubt will relish the chance to ply its trade where the big games are played in September.
And clearly the Bulldogs are going to have a big say come September given they begin the second half of the season with a two-game buffer on top of the ladder.
The unbeaten Bulldogs confront the Dragons who pushed them for three quarters in round one and are certainly a much more capable side than their 4-5 record that has them a game out of the top five suggests.
Taking on the benchmark side on the QEO - what a great challenge for the Dragons to thrive on to start a massive three-week block for the team.
Last time: Gisborne 10.12 (72) def Sandhurst 6.10 (46).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 17; Gisborne 10.
2.20pm Saturday at Kyneton.
Would expect the in-form Kyneton to make it six wins in a row when the Tigers host country rivals Castlemaine on a big day for the clubs, who are playing for the Pride Cup.
Best known in his time at the Tigers as a gun midfielder, Rhys Magin continues to look at home as a forward with back-to-back bags of six goals giving him 36 for the season, while Dean Bartrop and Hamish Yunghanns are setting the tone through the middle.
The Magpies have lost their past seven games, with this a mighty tough ask at the Showgrounds against a surging Tigers riding a wave of momentum.
Last time: Kyneton 18.15 (123) def Castlemaine 7.6 (48).
Since 2010: Kyneton 16; Castlemaine 4.
Luke West (38) - Kangaroo Flat, Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Kyneton.
Adam Bourke (37) - Maryborough, Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Kyneton.
Richard Jones (37) - Kangaroo Flat, Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Kyneton.
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
Battle of fourth and fifth, with the Superoos one game clear of the Bears entering the second half of the season.
Was a one-sided contest in round one when the Superoos won by 84 points, but the Bears having won three of their past four games should be much better-placed this time on their home ground to serve it right up to Mitiamo, which is still to get its season fully rolling.
Last time: Mitiamo 15.16 (106) def BL-Serpentine 2.10 (22).
Since 2010: Mitiamo 15; BL-Serpentine 11.
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood.
Both these sides head into this clash having lost their past four games and the general bye couldn't have come at a better time to allow both to regroup.
After attracting plenty of headlines early in the season for their flying start, the Blues' record that had been 3-1 after four rounds is now 3-5 and they have surrendered their position in the top five, with their challenge now to regain that spark from the first month.
The start will be important for the Demons, who over their past four games have been outscored 100-24 in first quarters.
Last time: Inglewood 15.4 (94) def Calivil United 9.10 (64).
Since 2010: Calivil United 21; Inglewood 2.
2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
Great challenge for Bridgewater to put its improvement to the test.
The Mean Machine have won their past three games to climb their way into the top three and right now there's no bigger test in the LVFNL than taking on the undefeated Pyramid Hill.
The Mean Machine are going to have to make the most of their forward opportunities against a measly Bulldogs' defence that in its past five games has conceded just 18 goals.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 9.14 (68) def Bridgewater 7.6 (48).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 20; Pyramid Hill 7.
2.15pm Saturday at Marong.
Been a busy couple of weeks off the field for the Eagles across the general bye with four new recruits for the second half of the season.
The Eagles have this week announced the return of two former players in ex-captain Brayden Aitken and Nate McLaren, as well as forward Matt Gilmore and Damian Wust from Rushworth, giving a boost to the playing stocks.
With four additions it's still shaping as a tough day for the Eagles against the imposing Panthers, who have won their past four games by margins of 131, 100, 131 and 157 points and will be champing at the bit to get back into it after consecutive weeks off.
Last time: Marong 28.13 (181) def Maiden Gully YCW 5.7 (37).
Since 2010: Marong 13; Maiden Gully YCW 10.
Luke West (28) - Mitiamo, Inglewood, Pyramid Hill, Marong.
Adam Bourke (26) - Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, Calivil United, Pyramid Hill, Marong.
2.15pm Saturday at Leitchville.
Been tough going for both teams, with the only win either has savoured being the Bombers' one-point victory over Huntly in round two.
While the Bombers do have a win on the board, comparing the percentages of the two sides - Leitchville-Gunbower's 38.6 and Huntly's 56.8 - would indicate that over the season as a whole the Hawks have been the more competitive.
Last time: Leitchville-Gunbower 13.6 (84) def Huntly 11.17 (83).
Since 2010: Leitchville-Gunbower 19; Huntly 6.
2.15pm Saturday at Elmore.
Been plenty happening off the field surrounding the Bulldogs this week with what was a five-point win over Colbinabbin last Saturday now becoming a drawn game after a scoring error.
As a result the Bulldogs have gone from four points outside the top three to six points, making their push for the top three that bit harder.
Despite the overturned result last week, there's no doubt the Bulldogs have built strongly over the past month and that should continue against the Bloods, who continue to show they can string together patches against quality sides, but not for long enough.
Last time: North Bendigo 19.20 (134) def Elmore 11.8 (74).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 20; Elmore 3.
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
Big challenge for the Demons to bounce back from last week's heavy loss to LBU when they were held goal-less after quarter-time in an 85-point defeat.
They are back home this week against another quality opponent in the third-placed Mount Pleasant, which has gun forward Ben Weightman continuing to dominate - and also impacting in the midfield - while Mitch Bennett is proving a handful for opposition defences with nine goals in his past five quarters.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 21.13 (139) def White Hills 9.9 (63).
Since 2010: Mount Pleasant 15; White Hills 9.
2.15pm Saturday at Heathcote.
Heathcote will ride a four-game winning streak into its clash with the Cats at home.
The Saints have momentum and confidence behind them, but will have to be at their high-pressure best for four quarters to stifle the classy Cats, who have hit back from their first loss of the season to Colbinabbin three weeks ago with a pair of big wins over Elmore (111) and White Hills (85).
The Saints and Cats in the match-of-the-round - feels a bit like yesteryear when they played off in back-to-back grand finals against each other in 2009-10.
Last time: LBU 19.22 (136) def Heathcote 8.7 (55).
Since 2010: LBU 18; Heathcote 8.
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke (34) - Huntly, North Bendigo, Mount Pleasant, Lockington-Bamawm United.
Luke West (31) - Huntly, North Bendigo, Mount Pleasant, Lockington-Bamawm United.
