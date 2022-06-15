HDFNL: Bulldogs, Grasshoppers to split points after scoring discrepancy

SATURDAY'S Heathcote District league thriller between North Bendigo and Colbinabbin has been deemed a draw following a score discrepancy.
After the game was initially recorded as a five-point win to North Bendigo, 13.13 (91) to 13.8 (86), the result at Atkins Street has now been overturned and the two sides are to split the points.
A statement from the Heathcote District league board detailed its decision to share the points following a board meeting on Tuesday night in relation to the score discrepancy that centred around three quarter-time of the game when scores were level 75 apiece before an additional North Bendigo goal was then added to the scoreboard at the request of the goal umpires.
"The Bendigo Umpires Association confirmed a mistake was inadvertently made by the goal umpires officiating the game that incorrectly saw an additional goal placed on North Bendigo's score at three quarter-time, which was then reflected on the scoreboard," the statement read.
"The scores were actually level at three quarter-time. The end result was actually North Bendigo winning the match by five points, which both goal umpires signed off on at the conclusion of the game. However, in fact, Colbinabbin should have won the match by one point (86-85).
"Early into the final quarter the goal umpires again confirmed to club officials that the score being displayed on the scoreboard was correct and both sides continued to play to that displayed score."
Given neither side was at fault in regards to the score error and both sides played the final term accordingly to the scoreboard of North Bendigo having the extra goal incorrectly added to it, the HDFNL board believes the fairest outcome is to split the points and revert the match to the three quarter-time score when the discrepancy occurred.
As such, the match is now recorded as North Bendigo 11.9 (75) drawing with Colbinabbin 12.3 (75).
"This is an extremely unfortunate and disappointing set of circumstances," HDFNL chairman Peter Cole said.
"After much discussion the board unanimously agreed that neither club is at fault and we felt returning the score to the three quarter-time score was the fairest result for both clubs given the circumstances on the day.
"There is no doubt both sides would have played the final quarter differently had the correct scores been reflected on the scoreboard for the duration of the final quarter.
"Unfortunately, it wasn't and this situation has marred what was an outstanding game of football between the two senior sides."
With the scoreboard showing Colbinabbin leading by one point with about two minutes on the clock - when the Grasshoppers were in fact seven points up - the final score of the game was a goal to North Bendigo's Sean Moyle.
Colbinabbin president Tim Hill indicated the Grasshoppers would look at what avenues could be explored to be declared the winners.
"Because there has been no precedent for something like this happening before, we're not sure what avenues there are to try to get back the points that we believe are rightfully ours," Hill said.
"The league media statement states that we won the game by one point, so we'd be mad not to pursue the four points, which we think will play a big part later in the season.
"We have to do our due diligence on it because there's a video of the game and plenty of evidence, so we'll see what avenues there are for us to explore."
The ramifications of the overturned result means Colbinabbin moves from second back to the top of the ladder, two points clear of Lockington-Bamawm United after 10 rounds.
And as a consequence North Bendigo drops from four points outside of the top three to six points.
North Bendigo had indicated to the league that it twice during the last quarter asked for the umpires to confirm the score and were informed that it was correct and thus played accordingly, while the club also believes the umpire's scorecards are the official scorecards for each match and should be considered correct.
1. Colbinabbin - 34
2. LBU - 32
3. Mount Pleasant - 28
4. North Bendigo - 22
5. Heathcote - 20
6. White Hills - 16
7. Elmore - 8
8. L'ville-Gunbower - 4
9. Huntly - 0
