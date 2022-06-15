Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

HDFNL: Bulldogs, Grasshoppers to split points after scoring discrepancy

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 15 2022 - 3:08am, first published 3:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESULT OVERTURNED: Saturday's North Bendigo vs Colbinabbin HDFNL match has now been declared a draw. Picture: DARREN HOWE

SATURDAY'S Heathcote District league thriller between North Bendigo and Colbinabbin has been deemed a draw following a score discrepancy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.