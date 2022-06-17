Greater Bendigo has recorded 178 new coronavirus infections overnight.
Despite this, the total number of active cases in the region has dropped to 1024.
Advertisement
The majority of cases were tied to the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. Eight of the new cases were linked to Heathcote.
Elsewhere in the state, Loddon Shire recorded seven new COVID infections overnight, while Buloke Shire reported two.
Central Goldfields and Gannawarra each reported 14 new infections. And Mount Alexander Shire recorded 43.
Overnight, 45 new infections were linked to Campaspe Shire and Macedon Ranges recorded another 70.
AFTER a delay in releasing today's COVID-19 numbers, the Department of Health has reported that Victoria has seen 7608 new cases since Thursday.
Of the 7608 new infections, 5174 were reported RAT results and 2434 were positive PCR tests.
The new cases takes Victoria's number of active infections to 40,700.
Read more:
Sadly, 18 people died with the virus since Thursday.
There are 438 people hospitalised with the virus including 24 in the ICU and seven on ventilators.
Local coronavirus data has yet to be released today.
AN underground gas leak in Golden Square was controlled at 4.30am this morning after the smell of gas was first reported at 5.30pm on Thursday.
CFA teams worked with the relevant utility company to locate the source of the leak and remained on scene to maintain safety.
Advertisement
It was determined the smell was coming from a gas leak in an underground pipe.
The incident was stopped 4.24am on Friday when the utility company located the source of the leak and there were nil gas detection readings in the area.
Four CFA vehicles and volunteer firefighter crews from Golden Square Fire Brigade responded and were supported by Fire Rescue Victoria.
Victoria Police also attended to control traffic.
Good morning Bendigo, and congratulations on making it to the end of the week.
Advertisement
To welcome in Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology has indicated we can expect some fog this morning.
As the fog clears you can expect some partial cloud to remain throughout the day with a top of 14 degrees.
Down below, Castlemaine residents might want to rug up with a 70 per cent chance of rain expected, alongside a few light winds and overnight temperatures of six degrees.
Along the border, Echuca can expect similar weather to Bendigo with a top of 15 degrees.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.