Golden Square residents have been urged to stay informed about an evolving incident on Mackenzie Street West.
Emergency services are currently responding to the incident, involving a gas leak on the street, which is not yet under control.
A community statement issued by Fire Rescue Victoria for an explosive hazard at 8.13pm has alerted residents that there was "no immediate threat to the community and no action is required" at the moment.
The statement urged anyone who could to avoid the area, if possible.
For Golden Square residents nearby FRV suggested keeping "your doors and windows closed to avoid the smell of gas".
To stay informed about the incident visit emergency.vic.gov.au
Update 5.30pm
No-one appears to have been badly injured in the crash, police at the scene say.
Paramedics have been assessing someone at the scene.
A vehicle appears to have been rear-ended as it slowed to turn, causing a crash, police said.
Emergency crews expect to be on scene a short while longer cleaning up.
Update 5.20pm
A busy road is closed in both directions as emergency workers clean up following a crash on Strathfieldsaye Road.
One car is now on the back of a tow truck.
Paramedics are on scene and are understood to be examining one patient.
Police continue to divert traffic but firefighters have declared the situation under control.
More to come.
Earlier
Police are directing traffic after a crash in Strathfieldsaye.
Emergency crews are on scene at the multi-vehicle crash, which happened a short time ago on Strathfieldsaye Road.
The exact cause is yet to be established and at least one person appears to be being treated.
A vehicle is understood to be blocking part of the road in heavy evening traffic.
More to come.
Greater Bendigo has recorded 184 new coronavirus infections overnight.
Despite this, the total number of active cases in the region has dropped to 1015.
The majority of cases were tied to the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. Five of the new cases were linked to Heathcote.
Elsewhere in the state, Loddon Shire recorded 15 new COVID infections overnight, while Buloke Shire reported two.
Central Goldfields and Gannawarra reported six and 26 new infections, respectively. And Mount Alexander Shire recorded 16.
Overnight, 58 new infections were linked to Campaspe Shire and Macedon Ranges recorded another 62.
Victoria has recorded 7889 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a drop from Wednesday's numbers.
These numbers take the region's total active cases to 39,853.
Sadly, 22 more people have died with COVID-19 overnight..
Across the state's hospitals today, there are 465 people in hospital and 27 are in the intensive care unit. There are nine people on ventilators.
Bendigo Health currently has 18 people in its hospital, seven being in the respiratory and none in intensive care.
There are also 112 receiving care through the Hospital in the Home program.
There are now 68 percent of Victorians that have received three vaccine doses.
Also, 94.6 percent have received two vaccine doses.
Thursday is expected to be another wet day with a 95 per cent chance of rain for the Bendigo region.
It's expected the municipality will reach a top of 15 degrees, with a light southwesterly wind arriving in the afternoon.
Castlemaine residents can expect between one and two millimetres of rain over the course of the day and overnight temperatures set to drop to about seven degrees.
Only an 80 per cent chance of rain is expected in Echuca alongside a westerly wind of about 15 kilometres per hour in the morning according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
