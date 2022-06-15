Bendigo Advertiser
Galkangu, Bendigo GovHub, construction reaches it's final height with staff expected by early 2023

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated June 15 2022 - 2:12am, first published 2:00am
UP IN THE SKY: DJAARA's Cassandra Lewis (left) joined members of the state government to celebrate the important construction milestone at Bendigo GovHub. Picture: NONI HYETT

VICTORIA'S Regional Development Minister Mary-Anne Thomas spent a chilly morning in Bendigo on Wednesday to mark the official 'topping out' of the city's new GovHub, Galkangu.

