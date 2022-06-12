POLICE are hunting a group of teenagers who lobbed a rock through the window of a bus travelling along High Street, Kangaroo Flat yesterday.
Senior Constable Luke Lougoon said the bus was replacing a train service and was taking taking passengers to Melbourne at about 5:50pm on Saturday, when the the rock was thrown with enough force to smash through the window.
Advertisement
"There were about 25 passengers on the bus at the time whose safety was endangered," he said.
"We are appealing for members of the public check any dash cam footage they may have from around that time.
"It is something we take very seriously. If it had been a bit higher and had gone through and hit the driver or a passenger there would have been a very serious risk of injury.
"At the moment we are looking for a group of about four to five young people - believed to be teenagers - who fled from the area."
Anybody with information can call Bendigo police station on 5448 1300 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.