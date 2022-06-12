Bendigo Advertiser
Passengers could have been seriously injured in an attack on a bus at Kangroo Flat on Saturday

By Julieanne Strachan
Updated June 12 2022 - 8:28am, first published 12:14am
WINDOW DAMAGE: a rock came flying through the bus window, narrowly missing passengers. Picture: SUPPLIED

POLICE are hunting a group of teenagers who lobbed a rock through the window of a bus travelling along High Street, Kangaroo Flat yesterday.

