BFNL MID-SEASON REVIEW PART 1: Magpies, Hawks, Bulldogs and Roos in focus

Position - 9th
Record - 1-8
Percentage - 33.2%
Average for - 44
Average against - 132
Attack rank - 9th
Defence rank - 9th
Quarters won - 6 of 36
Goal conversion - 51.8%
1st half scoring - -434
2nd half scoring - -359
Top 5 best player votes:
Tommy Horne - 41
Riley Pedretti - 22
Brendan Josey - 19
Liam Wilkinson - 18
Tom Cain - 16
Top 5 goalkickers:
Jack Chester - 8
Tommy Horne - 8
Brad Keogh - 7
Bailey Henderson - 6
Callum McConachy - 6
............................................
PREMIER DATA STATISTICAL NUMBERS:
Top 5 ranked players:
Tommy Horne - 1072
John Watson - 780
Declan Slingo - 680
Jackson Hood - 655
Callum McConachy - 606
Averages per game:
Disposals - 269 (9th)
Contested - 77 (9th)
Uncontested - 191 (10th)
Kicks - 175 (9th)
Handballs - 93 (10th)
Marks - 75 (8th)
Clearances - 37 (5th)
Inside 50s - 33 (10th)
Hit outs - 26 (10th)
Tackles - 40 (7th)
Frees for - 22 (5th)
Frees against - 25 (3rd)
Season started with plenty of optimism at Camp Reserve that it would be a year of vast improvement for the Magpies.
While it has been another grind - the Magpies have five losses by more than 100 points in the first nine rounds - there was a win of tremendous relief in round two when they beat Maryborough by 50 points to finally break a 48-game losing streak.
And were also stiff not to pull off a massive upset when they lost by one point to Eaglehawk in round eight.
One of the returning players to the club this year has been Tommy Horne, who has had a ripping season in the midfield averaging 27 touches and seven tackles a game and is also the side's equal leading goalkicker with eight.
Need to get out of the blocks better with the Magpies having only won one quarter in a first half (the second-term against Kangaroo Flat in round six).
Position - 5th
Record - 5-4
Percentage - 114.7%
Average for - 86
Average against - 75
Attack rank - 7th
Defence rank - 5th
Quarters won - 17 of 36
Goal conversion - 51.4%
1st half scoring - +62
2nd half scoring - +47
Top 5 best player votes:
Billy Evans - 31
Noah Wheeler - 27
Kobe Lloyd - 18
Dillon Williams - 18
Oscar Madden - 16
Top 5 goalkickers:
Darcy Richards - 17
Liam Marciano - 15
Ben Thompson - 12
Lewin Davis - 9
Shaun Knott - 8
............................................
PREMIER DATA STATISTICAL NUMBERS:
Top 5 ranked players:
Noah Wheeler - 1040
Billy Evans - 903
Ben Thompson - 792
Sam Dean - 745
Liam Marciano - 695
Averages per game:
Disposals - 345 (5th)
Contested - 104 (2nd)
Uncontested - 240 (5th)
Kicks - 222 (3rd)
Handballs - 123 (6th)
Marks - 93 (3rd)
Clearances - 35 (8th)
Inside 50s - 48 (7th)
Hit outs - 40 (8th)
Tackles - 38 (8th)
Frees for - 27 (1st)
Frees against - 29 (1st)
Hard to disagree with the Hawks' fifth place in the pecking order given they have beaten the five teams below them, but lost to the four above them.
Are only a game off third position, but also just a game clear of seventh-placed Sandhurst ahead of two big weeks coming up against Strathfieldsaye and South Bendigo.
Depth has been tested with last weekend's team that lost to Gisborne by 63 points the most inexperienced coach Travis Matheson has fielded during his Canterbury Park tenure that started in 2019.
Bullocking midfielders Noah Wheeler and reigning best and fairest Billy Evans have been the Hawks' two standout players combining for 54 touches, 11 clearances and eight tackles a game.
The Hawks earn the most free kicks a game with 27, but also give away the most with 29 per match.
READ MORE: BFNL RD 9: Stats what I'm talkin' about
Position - 1st
Record - 9-0
Percentage - 292.5%
Average for - 130
Average against - 44
Attack rank - 1st
Defence rank - 1st
Quarters won - 29 of 36
Goal conversion - 57.3%
1st half scoring - +373
2nd half scoring - +395
Top 5 best player votes:
Braidon Blake - 22
Sam Graham - 19
Jaidyn Owen - 17
Brad Bernacki - 15
Josh Kemp - 13
Top 5 goalkickers:
Pat McKenna - 32
Josh Kemp - 23
Matt Merrett - 19
Jack Scanlon - 13
Matt Panuccio - 13
............................................
PREMIER DATA STATISTICAL NUMBERS:
Top 5 ranked players:
Brad Bernacki - 1156
Seb Bell-Bartels - 897
Sam Graham - 837
Liam Spear - 829
Ben Eales - 810
Averages per game:
Disposals - 377 (2nd)
Contested - 125 (1st)
Uncontested - 251 (3rd)
Kicks - 229 (2nd)
Handballs - 147 (3rd)
Marks - 89 (4th)
Clearances - 46 (1st)
Inside 50s - 60 (1st)
Hit outs - 46 (4th)
Tackles - 49 (3rd)
Frees for - 21 (8th)
Frees against - 27 (2nd)
So far so good for the Bulldogs, who have answered every challenge thrown at them to reach the halfway mark of the season unbeaten.
The Bulldogs' 9-0 record is their best to this point of the season since 2004, with their wins including inflicting a rare loss on Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane in round five.
That six-point win over the Storm was one of three big challenges the Bulldogs have absorbed after also being pushed hard by Sandhurst in round one (won by 26) and Golden Square in round eight (won by 15).
Their other six games have all been wins by 10-goals plus.
Not surprisingly given their unbeaten record accompanied by a monster percentage of 292.5 the Bulldogs boast the best attack and defence, while they are also the No.1 ranked side for contested possessions (125 per game), inside 50s (60 per game) and clearances (46 per game).
Look for star midfielder Brad Bernacki to be an early leader on Michelsen Medal night before his VFL call-up to Essendon, while if the Bulldogs ever get their complete forward line on the park together - Pat McKenna, Jack Scanlon, Josh Kemp, Ethan Foreman, Matt Merrett, Braidon Blake and co - good luck to opposition defences.
Position - 3rd
Record - 6-3
Percentage - 235.9%
Average for - 121
Average against - 51
Attack rank - 2nd
Defence rank - 2nd
Quarters won - 27 of 36
Goal conversion - 52.7%
1st half scoring - +284
2nd half scoring - +344
Top 5 best player votes:
Liam Barrett - 22
Jack Geary - 21
Joel Brett - 20
Jayden Burke - 14
Braydon Vaz - 13
Top 5 goalkickers:
Joel Brett - 45
Jayden Burke - 26
Braydon Vaz - 17
Tom Strauch - 10
Hamish Morcom - 9
............................................
PREMIER DATA STATISTICAL NUMBERS:
Top 5 ranked players:
Jack Geary - 1035
Jake Thrum - 958
Liam Barrett - 918
Joel Brett - 915
Ryan Hartley - 832
Averages per game:
Disposals - 335 (6th)
Contested - 95 (7th)
Uncontested - 240 (6th)
Kicks - 210 (7th)
Handballs - 125 (5th)
Marks - 87 (5th)
Clearances - 38 (4th)
Inside 50s - 53 (4th)
Hit outs - 41 (7th)
Tackles - 41 (6th)
Frees for - 20 (10th)
Frees against - 21 (6th)
Any gloss the Bulldogs may have lost when they were beaten by Sandhurst (12 points), Kyneton (7 points) and Gisborne (15 points) in a four-week block during rounds five to eight was certainly restored last weekend with their demolition job on Strathfieldsaye.
A 58-point win over the Storm, who were held to the lowest score in their history - 3.4 (22) - was a strong statement win from the Bulldogs that has them sitting in the top three at the halfway mark.
Boast the competition's leading goalkicker in the classy Joel Brett, who has booted 45 from 114 kicks, with a season-best haul of 14 against Castlemaine.
Brett is among a quartet of exciting forwards for the Bulldogs alongside Jayden Burke (26 goals) and the emerging Braydon Vaz (17) and Tom Strauch (10), with the four having combined for 98 goals and 220 marks across the first nine rounds.
The best side at taking care of the ball, averaging the competition's least amount of turnovers (62).
Position - 8th
Record - 2-7
Percentage - 51.8%
Average for - 60
Average against - 116
Attack rank - 8th
Defence rank - 8th
Quarters won - 10 of 36
Goal conversion - 41.5%
1st half scoring - -200
2nd half scoring - -304
Top 5 best player votes:
Liam Collins - 35
Ryan O'Keefe - 23
Mitch Rovers - 20
Nick Keogh - 14
Patrick Murphy - 12
Top 5 goalkickers:
Lachlan Wilson - 15
Mitch Rovers - 12
Sam Barnes - 8
Mitch Holt - 5
Ethan Roberts - 5
............................................
PREMIER DATA STATISTICAL NUMBERS:
Top 5 ranked players:
Liam Collins - 1048
Nick Lang - 769
Mitch Collins - 747
Nick Keogh - 733
Mitch Rovers - 596
Averages per game:
Disposals - 269 (9th)
Contested - 72 (10th)
Uncontested - 197 (9th)
Kicks - 169 (10th)
Handballs - 99 (9th)
Marks - 59 (10th)
Clearances - 32 (10th)
Inside 50s - 40 (8th)
Hit outs - 43 (5th)
Tackles - 36 (10th)
Frees for - 21 (9th)
Frees against - 20 (8th)
The Roos have comfortably won the two games they were favourites in against Maryborough (71 points) and Castlemaine (38), but have gone down by at least 46 points in their other seven games, so still plenty of work to be done to bridge the gap to the next tier above them.
Liam Collins has been a prolific ball-winner in his return from Mount Pleasant averaging 28 touches a game as well as 10 clearances - big numbers in a side that is averaging just 269 disposals and 32 clearances as a whole.
Reckon coach James Flaherty would want to see a marked improvement in the second half of the year on the Roos' average of 36 tackles.
ROUND 1:
Kyneton 18.15 (123) def Castlemaine 7.6 (48)
Kangaroo Flat 16.19 (115) def Maryborough 6.8 (44)
Golden Square 15.13 (103) def South Bendigo 7.11 (53)
Gisborne 10.12 (72) def Sandhurst 6.10 (46)
Strathfieldsaye 12.13 (85) def Eaglehawk 10.12 (72)
ROUND 2:
Golden Square 21.25 (151) def Kangaroo Flat 6.6 (42)
Gisborne 24.12 (156) def Kyneton 10.7 (67)
Eaglehawk 19.8 (122) def South Bendigo 9.12 (66)
Castlemaine 21.10 (136) def Maryborough 12.14 (86)
Strathfieldsaye 16.12 (108) def Sandhurst 12.10 (82)
ROUND 3:
Gisborne 34.21 (225) def Castlemaine 0.2 (2)
Golden Square 36.19 (235) def Maryborough 2.5 (17)
Eaglehawk 21.11 (137) def Kangaroo Flat 12.16 (88)
Strathfieldsaye 18.14 (122) def Kyneton 11.11 (77)
South Bendigo 14.10 (94) def Sandhurst 12.14 (86)
ROUND 4:
Gisborne 24.14 (158) def Maryborough 2.5 (17)
Strathfieldsaye 18.12 (120) def Castlemaine 2.7 (19)
Sandhurst 20.11 (131) def Kangaroo Flat 8.11 (59)
Golden Square 13.16 (94) def Eaglehawk 6.11 (47)
South Bendigo 13.12 (90) def Kyneton 13.9 (87)
ROUND 5:
Eaglehawk 20.20 (140) def Maryborough 2.6 (18)
South Bendigo 23.13 (151) def Castlemaine 5.7 (37)
Kyneton 19.12 (126) def Kangaroo Flat 6.11 (47)
Sandhurst 12.10 (82) def Golden Square 10.10 (70)
Gisborne 11.17 (83) def Strathfieldsaye 12.5 (77)
ROUND 6:
Strathfieldsaye 33.21 (219) def Maryborough 1.5 (11)
Gisborne 23.14 (152) def South Bendigo 7.4 (46)
Kangaroo Flat 11.15 (81) def Castlemaine 6.7 (43)
Eaglehawk 14.13 (97) def Sandhurst 11.16 (82)
Kyneton 15.5 (95) def Golden Square 12.16 (88)
ROUND 7:
Golden Square 33.9 (207) def Castlemaine 4.3 (27)
Sandhurst 25.14 (164) def Maryborough 8.7 (55)
Gisborne 22.12 (144) def Kangaroo Flat 6.9 (45)
Kyneton 11.14 (80) def Eaglehawk 7.17 (59)
Strathfieldsaye 12.18 (90) def South Bendigo 13.11 (89)
ROUND 8:
Strathfieldsaye 27.14 (176) def Kangaroo Flat 2.5 (17)
South Bendigo 15.12 (102) def Maryborough 7.9 (51)
Gisborne 11.11 (77) def Golden Square 8.14 (62)
Kyneton 9.19 (73) def Sandhurst 9.8 (62)
Eaglehawk 9.6 (60) def Castlemaine 9.5 (59)
ROUND 9:
Sandhurst 19.21 (135) def Castlemaine 3.6 (24)
Kyneton 18.10 (118) def Maryborough 5.13 (43)
Gisborne 14.16 (100) def Eaglehawk 5.7 (37)
Golden Square 10.20 (80) def Strathfieldsaye 3.4 (22)
South Bendigo 13.15 (93) def Kangaroo Flat 6.11 (47)
