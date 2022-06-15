PREMIER DATA: Kyneton key defender Driscoll tops round nine player rankings

KYNETON key defender Frazer Driscoll's red-hot debut season with the Tigers continued on Saturday as he topped Premier Data's BFNL player rankings for round nine.
Driscoll amassed 191 points as the Tigers won their fifth game in a row with their 18.10 (118) to 5.13 (43) victory over Maryborough.
Driscoll finished the game with a statline that included 40 possessions (31 kicks, nine handballs), a season-high 14 marks, including four contested, seven one per centers and 14 defensive 50 rebounds, while he also hit the scoreboard with a third quarter goal.
Driscoll has been one of the recruits of the season in the BFNL this year and overall, is Premier Data's No.2 ranked player in the competition with 1260 points behind only Maryborough's Aidan Hare (1371).
South Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury was the No.2 ranked player for round nine after playing a starring role in the Bloods' win over Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park.
The silky smooth Horbury has been a prolific ball winner for the Bloods this season and accumulated another 42 touches (24 kicks, 18 handballs), while also taking seven marks, laying seven effective tackles and winning nine clearances in his 171-point game.
It was Horbury's second 40-plus disposal game in a row after also racking up 42 against Maryborough the week before.
Kangaroo Flat's Liam Collins was ranked third for round nine with 165 points that included 33 disposals and 13 clearances
Premier Data player ranking points are based on 34 statistical categories.
