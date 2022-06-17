BFNL MID-SEASON REVIEW PART 2: Tigers, Magpies, Dragons, Bloods, Storm

Position - 4th
Record - 6-3
Percentage - 118.3%
Average for - 94
Average against - 79
Attack rank - 5th
Defence rank - 6th
Quarters won - 22 of 36
Goal conversion - 54.9%
1st half scoring - +55
2nd half scoring - +75
Top 5 best player votes:
Dean Bartrop - 36
Frazer Driscoll - 32
Hamish Yunghanns - 20
Louis Thompson - 12
Rhys Magin - 12
Top 5 goalkickers:
Rhys Magin - 36
Cameron Manuel - 23
Ryan Pretty - 12
Ben Cameron - 7
Guy Dickson - 6
PREMIER DATA
STATISTICAL NUMBERS:
Top 5 ranked players:
Frazer Driscoll - 1260
Hamish Yunghanns - 1033
Dean Bartrop - 877
Rhys Magin - 842
Cameron Manuel - 769
Averages per game:
Disposals - 330 (7th)
Contested - 97 (4th)
Uncontested - 232 (7th)
Kicks - 221 (4th)
Handballs - 108 (8th)
Marks - 78 (7th)
Clearances - 37 (6th)
Inside 50s - 55 (3rd)
Hit outs - 46 (2nd)
Tackles - 55 (1st)
Frees for - 25 (3rd)
Frees against - 23 (5th)
What a past five weeks it has been for the Tigers, who have got themselves right in the thick of the action.
After a 1-3 start to the season the Tigers have since peeled off five wins in a row with some notable scalps along the way, knocking off Golden Square (7 points), Eaglehawk (21 points) and Sandhurst (11 points).
Looks to be tremendous belief among the playing group, with the Tigers beginning the second half of the season only percentage outside the top three, with one of their key traits their pressure as the No.1 ranked side for effective tackling, blocks, spoils and No.2 for one-percenters.
The classy Rhys Magin has been a revelation in his new forward role with 36 goals, while recruit Frazer Driscoll is the No.1 ranked defender in the competition and no player averages more than Hamish Yunghanns' 7.7 effective tackles per game.
Position - 10th
Record - 0-9
Percentage - 24.7%
Average for - 38
Average against - 154
Attack rank - 10th
Defence rank - 10th
Quarters won - 2 of 36
Goal conversion - 38.5%
1st half scoring - -523
2nd half scoring - -522
Top 5 best player votes:
Kya Lanfranchi - 36
Aidan Hare - 33
Thomas Gardam - 21
Coby Perry - 16
Lachlan Hull - 14
Top 5 goalkickers:
Chris Freeman - 15
Brady Neill - 5
Patrick Van der pol - 4
Jake Postle - 3
Coby Perry - 2
PREMIER DATA
STATISTICAL NUMBERS:
Top 5 ranked players:
Aidan Hare - 1371
Liam Latch - 918
Kya Lanfranchi - 677
Thomas Gardam - 583
Coby Perry - 581
Averages per game:
Disposals - 299 (8th)
Contested - 89 (8th)
Uncontested - 209 (8th)
Kicks - 181 (8th)
Handballs - 117 (7th)
Marks - 66 (9th)
Clearances - 35 (7th)
Inside 50s - 34 (9th)
Hit outs - 42 (6th)
Tackles - 36 (9th)
Frees for - 22 (6th)
Frees against - 18 (10th)
The battling Magpies have reached the halfway mark of the season winless and with an average losing margin of 116 points.
Have copped a pair of 200-plus point hidings already against Golden Square (218) and Strathfieldsaye (208) and were the team in round two that Castlemaine ended a 48-game losing streak against, but have shown more competitive signs over the past three weeks.
Despite the tough slog it has been on the field, the Magpies do have Premier Data's No.1 ranked player in hard working midfielder Aidan Hare.
Hare is averaging 37 disposals a game along with 7.7 clearances and 7.2 effective tackles; Kya Lanfranchi has battled tirelessly in a defensive unit that has constantly been under pressure, while Chris Freeman has kicked 15 of the side's 45 goals.
Meanwhile, it's good to see the Magpies' under-18s team not only finally back on the park this year, but doing well having won four games.
Position - 7th
Record - 4-5
Percentage - 133.4%
Average for - 97
Average against - 72
Attack rank - 4th
Defence rank - 4th
Quarters won - 19 of 36
Goal conversion - 52.5%
1st half scoring - +171
2nd half scoring - +47
Top 5 best player votes:
Noah Walsh - 33
Hamish Hosking - 29
Lee Coghlan - 19
Cobi Maxted - 14
Tanner Nally - 13
Top 5 goalkickers:
Cobi Maxted - 25
Joel Wharton - 18
Matt Thornton - 13
Lachlan Zimmer - 12
Lee Coghlan - 10
PREMIER DATA
STATISTICAL NUMBERS:
Top 5 ranked players:
Noah Walsh - 892
Hamish Hosking - 834
Lee Coghlan - 800
Tanner Nally - 721
Jeremy Rodi - 636
Averages per game:
Disposals - 375 (3rd)
Contested - 97 (5th)
Uncontested - 278 (2nd)
Kicks - 218 (5th)
Handballs - 156 (1st)
Marks - 83 (6th)
Clearances - 41 (2nd)
Inside 50s - 53 (5th)
Hit outs - 52 (1st)
Tackles - 51 (2nd)
Frees for - 25 (2nd)
Frees against - 23 (4th)
The Dragons have the job ahead of them to play finals given they are a game out of the top five with a 4-5 record.
Despite having lost more games than they have won the Dragons' percentage of 133.4 is an indication of a side that has had some big wins (three by more than 12 goals) and tight losses (all five by 26 points or less).
Have been right in all five games they have lost, but the fact is of the teams above them they have only beaten Golden Square and that's why they are having to dig themselves out of a hole.
Cobi Maxted has been all class up forward having kicked 26 goals and averaging 8.3 marks a game, midfielder Noah Walsh has been one of the competition's breakout players who is averaging 26.7 touches and five clearances a game, while imposing ruckman Hamish Hosking has been a pivotal addition leading the competition in hit-outs with 395 - 94 more than any other player.
Position - 6th
Record - 5-4
Percentage - 101.2%
Average for - 87
Average against - 86
Attack rank - 6th
Defence rank - 7th
Quarters won - 21 of 36
Goal conversion - 53.3%
1st half scoring - +28
2nd half scoring - -19
Top 5 best player votes:
Michael Herlihy - 31
Isaiah Miller - 29
Nathan Horbury - 21
Liam Byrne - 20
Cooper Leon - 20
Top 5 goalkickers:
Brock Harvey - 25
Kaiden Antonowicz - 18
Michael Herlihy - 10
Will Keck - 10
Oscar White - 8
PREMIER DATA
STATISTICAL NUMBERS:
Top 5 ranked players:
Nathan Horbury - 1140
Michael Herlihy - 999
Isaiah Miller - 981
Cooper Leon - 793
Oscar White - 745
Averages per game:
Disposals - 345 (4th)
Contested - 96 (6th)
Uncontested - 249 (4th)
Kicks - 217 (6th)
Handballs - 128 (4th)
Marks - 95 (2nd)
Clearances - 34 (9th)
Inside 50s - 48 (6th)
Hit outs - 32 (9th)
Tackles - 46 (4th)
Frees for - 21 (8th)
Frees against - 19 (9th)
Scratchy start to the season for the Bloods with a pair of losses by 50-plus points against Golden Square and Eaglehawk, but are 5-2 over their past seven games.
The Bloods are percentage outside the top five ahead of a defining month of games coming up against Golden Square, Eaglehawk, Sandhurst and Kyneton.
Liam Byrne and Cooper Leon had both been flying in the midfield before being sidelined with injury and have both missed the past three games, while the trio of Michael Herlihy, the returning Isaiah Miller and coach Nathan Horbury, who has had three games of at least 42 touches, have all put together a ripping first nine rounds.
Having so long been dependent on gun forward Kaiden Antonowicz booting a bag to kick a winning score, the Bloods are averaging 7.4 goalkickers per game this year and have Brock Harvey with 25 as their top goalkicker through the first nine rounds.
Position - 2nd
Record - 7-2
Percentage - 192.3%
Average for - 113
Average against - 59
Attack rank - 3rd
Defence rank - 3rd
Quarters won - 23 of 36
Goal conversion - 57.2%
1st half scoring - +184
2nd half scoring - +306
Top 5 best player votes:
Jake Moorhead - 34
James Schischka - 19
Lachlan Ratcliffe - 18
Kallen Geary - 17
Thomas Bennett - 14
Top 5 goalkickers:
James Schischka - 25
Lachlan Sharp - 21
Kallen Geary - 12
Riley Clarke - 10
Riley Wilson - 9
PREMIER DATA
STATISTICAL NUMBERS:
Top 5 ranked players:
Jake Moorhead - 1105
James Schischka - 895
Baxter Slater - 883
Riley Wilson - 769
Lachlan Gill - 727
Averages per game:
Disposals - 389 (1st)
Contested - 101 (3rd)
Uncontested - 287 (1st)
Kicks - 240 (1st)
Handballs - 148 (2nd)
Marks - 109 (1st)
Clearances - 41 (3rd)
Inside 50s - 57 (2nd)
Hit outs - 46 (3rd)
Tackles - 42 (5th)
Frees for - 25 (4th)
Frees against - 21 (7th)
In a familiar position at the pointy end of the ladder sitting second through what has been a challenging first half of the year injury-wise.
Been beaten by the two sides they are sandwiched between - top side Gisborne (6 points) and third-placed Golden Square (58).
No side has had more of the ball than the Storm's average of 389 disposals per game through the first half or taken more marks than their average of 109, while midfielder Jake Moorhead has got to be right in Michelsen contention.
Ball magnet Moorhead has played eight of the Storm's nine games for possession tallies of 33, 36, 37, 45, 39, 39, 40 and 32 as well as six games with at least five clearances.
In the absence of captain Lachlan Sharp (groin injury) forward James Schischka has been the Storm's leading avenue to goal with 25 and one of only five players in the competition to have hit the scoreboard in every round.
ROUND 1:
Kyneton 18.15 (123) def Castlemaine 7.6 (48)
Kangaroo Flat 16.19 (115) def Maryborough 6.8 (44)
Golden Square 15.13 (103) def South Bendigo 7.11 (53)
Gisborne 10.12 (72) def Sandhurst 6.10 (46)
Strathfieldsaye 12.13 (85) def Eaglehawk 10.12 (72)
Top ranked players of round:
1. Bradley Bernacki (Gisborne) - 199
2. Tanner Nally (Sandhurst) - 163
3. Noah Walsh (Sandhurst) - 155
4. Cooper Leon (South Bendigo) - 138
5. Callum McCarty (Strathfieldsaye) - 133
6. Joel Brett (Golden Square) - 133
7. Bailey Henderson (Castlemaine) - 128
8. Jackson Geary (Golden Square) - 127
9. Liam Collins (Kangaroo Flat) - 126
10. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 125
ROUND 2:
Golden Square 21.25 (151) def Kangaroo Flat 6.6 (42)
Gisborne 24.12 (156) def Kyneton 10.7 (67)
Eaglehawk 19.8 (122) def South Bendigo 9.12 (66)
Castlemaine 21.10 (136) def Maryborough 12.14 (86)
Strathfieldsaye 16.12 (108) def Sandhurst 12.10 (82)
Top ranked players of round:
1. Jake Thrum (Golden Square) - 205
2. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 204
3. Tommy Horne (Castlemaine) - 195
4. Jackson Geary (Golden Square) - 173
5. Nathan Horbury (South Bendigo) - 170
6. Josh Kemp (Gisborne) - 170
7. Bradley Bernacki (Gisborne) - 164
8. Cameron Manuel (Kyneton) - 147
9. Cooper Leon (South Bendigo) - 146
10. Jayden Burke (Golden Square) - 144
ROUND 3:
Gisborne 34.21 (225) def Castlemaine 0.2 (2)
Golden Square 36.19 (235) def Maryborough 2.5 (17)
Eaglehawk 21.11 (137) def Kangaroo Flat 12.16 (88)
Strathfieldsaye 18.14 (122) def Kyneton 11.11 (77)
South Bendigo 14.10 (94) def Sandhurst 12.14 (86)
Top ranked players of round:
1. Pat McKenna (Gisborne) - 258
2. Bradley Bernacki (Gisborne) - 236
3. Braydon Vaz (Golden Square) - 190
4. Jayden Burke (Golden Square) - 177
5. Coby Perry (Maryborough) - 157
6. Jake Moorhead (Strathfieldsaye) - 156
7. Tom Strauch (Golden Square) - 151
8. Joel Brett (Golden Square) - 145
9. Noah Wheeler (Eaglehawk) - 144
10. Scott Walsh (Gisborne) - 140
ROUND 4:
Gisborne 24.14 (158) def Maryborough 2.5 (17)
Strathfieldsaye 18.12 (120) def Castlemaine 2.7 (19)
Sandhurst 20.11 (131) def Kangaroo Flat 8.11 (59)
Golden Square 13.16 (94) def Eaglehawk 6.11 (47)
South Bendigo 13.12 (90) def Kyneton 13.9 (87)
Top ranked players of round:
1. Jake Moorhead (Strathfieldsaye) - 195
2. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 179
3. Nathan Horbury (South Bendigo) - 177
4. Cobi Maxted (Sandhurst) - 174
Advertisement
5. Jackson Geary (Golden Square) - 159
6. Josh Kemp (Gisborne) - 149
7. Jake Thrum (Golden Square) - 148
8. Tommy Horne (Castlemaine) - 139
9. Michael Herlihey (South Bendigo) - 137
10. James Orr (Kyneton) - 131
ROUND 5:
Eaglehawk 20.20 (140) def Maryborough 2.6 (18)
South Bendigo 23.13 (151) def Castlemaine 5.7 (37)
Kyneton 19.12 (126) def Kangaroo Flat 6.11 (47)
Sandhurst 12.10 (82) def Golden Square 10.10 (70)
Gisborne 11.17 (83) def Strathfieldsaye 12.5 (77)
Top ranked players of round:
1. Cooper Leon (South Bendigo) - 185
2. Frazer Driscoll (Kyneton) - 178
3. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 161
4. Tanner Nally (Sandhurst) - 150
5. Jackson Hood (Castlemaine) - 148
Advertisement
6. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyneton) - 137
7. Bradley Bernacki (Gisborne) - 131
8. Liam Bryne (South Bendigo) - 131
9. Joel Mullen (Eaglehawk) - 127
10. Isaiah Miller (South Bendigo) - 127
ROUND 6:
Strathfieldsaye 33.21 (219) def Maryborough 1.5 (11)
Gisborne 23.14 (152) def South Bendigo 7.4 (46)
Kangaroo Flat 11.15 (81) def Castlemaine 6.7 (43)
Eaglehawk 14.13 (97) def Sandhurst 11.16 (82)
Kyneton 15.5 (95) def Golden Square 12.16 (88)
Top ranked players of round:
1. Bradley Bernacki (Gisborne) - 183
2. Kallen Geary (Strathfieldsaye) - 178
3. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 171
4. Lachlan Gill (Strathfieldsaye) - 171
5. Braidon Blake (Gisborne) - 162
6. Scott Walsh (Gisborne) - 157
7. Malik Gordon (Strathfieldsaye) - 156
8. Jake Moorhead (Strathfieldsaye) - 149
9. Angus Nolte (Kyneton) - 145
10. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyneton) - 142
ROUND 7:
Golden Square 33.9 (207) def Castlemaine 4.3 (27)
Sandhurst 25.14 (164) def Maryborough 8.7 (55)
Gisborne 22.12 (144) def Kangaroo Flat 6.9 (45)
Kyneton 11.14 (80) def Eaglehawk 7.17 (59)
Strathfieldsaye 12.18 (90) def South Bendigo 13.11 (89)
Top ranked players of round:
1. Joel Brett (Golden Square) - 220
2. Pat McKenna (Gisborne) - 205
3. Flynn Lakey (Gisborne) - 169
4. Noah Wheeler (Eaglehawk) - 153
5. Nathan Horbury (South Bendigo) - 146
6. Braidon Blake (Gisborne) - 144
7. Jayden Burke (Golden Square) - 142
8. Jake Moorhead (Strathfieldsaye) - 142
9. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 136
10. Hamish Morcom (Golden Square) - 134
ROUND 8:
Strathfieldsaye 27.14 (176) def Kangaroo Flat 2.5 (17)
South Bendigo 15.12 (102) def Maryborough 7.9 (51)
Gisborne 11.11 (77) def Golden Square 8.14 (62)
Kyneton 9.19 (73) def Sandhurst 9.8 (62)
Eaglehawk 9.6 (60) def Castlemaine 9.5 (59)
Top ranked players of round:
1. Riley Wilson (Strathfieldsaye) - 191
2. Frazer Driscoll (Kyneton) - 172
3. James Schischka (Strathfieldsaye) - 171
4. Jake Moorhead (Strathfieldsaye) - 165
5. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 162
6. Nathan Horbury (South Bendigo) - 156
7. Michael Herlihey (South Bendigo) - 149
8. Jacob Lohmann (Maryborough) - 141
9. Declan Slingo (Castlemaine) - 139
10. Callum McCarty (Strathfieldsaye) - 138
ROUND 9:
Sandhurst 19.21 (135) def Castlemaine 3.6 (24)
Kyneton 18.10 (118) def Maryborough 5.13 (43)
Gisborne 14.16 (100) def Eaglehawk 5.7 (37)
Golden Square 10.20 (80) def Strathfieldsaye 3.4 (22)
South Bendigo 13.15 (93) def Kangaroo Flat 6.11 (47)
Top ranked players of round:
1. Frazer Driscoll (Kyneton) - 191
2. Nathan Horbury (South Bendigo) - 171
3. Liam Collins (Kangaroo Flat) - 165
4. Braidon Blake (Gisborne) - 162
5. Isaiah Miller (South Bendigo) - 159
6. Coby Perry (Maryborough) - 155
7. Callum McCarty (Strathfieldsaye) - 154
8. Liam Latch (Maryborough) - 149
9. Nicholas Keogh (Kangaroo Flat) - 141
10. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 141
