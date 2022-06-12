A MEDAL of the Order of Australia will be posthumously awarded to Jan Davey in the Queen's Birthday Honours today.
Ms Davey was a distinguished public figure and well known for breaking down gender stereotypes in the male dominated world of leadership positions for Australian marching bands.
Advertisement
Her husband Ernest and daughter Karen Davey will accept the award on her behalf.
Ms Davey died on August 30, 2021 and left behind a legacy which has remained strongly in the memories of those who loved and admired her.
She was the first woman to achieve the title of Australian Champion Drum Major.
She dedicated almost 60 years to promoting brass bands through training, mentoring, adjudicating and inspiring musicians to perform at the highest levels.
Ms Davey was the president of the City of Greater Bendigo Brass Band for eight years and had also held the position of vice-president.
"Leading a band is very difficult but Mum was amazing at it," Karen Davey said.
Ms Davey said the marching bands were usually a hit with audiences at festivals, parades and military ceremonies.
"We played the Grand Final one year and we were a bit nervous about the reception we would get from the crowd but they went wild for it," she said.
"Mum was really good at inspiring people's passion for it.''
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.