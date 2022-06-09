Greater Bendigo has recorded 271 new coronavirus infections overnight, an increase from yesterday's 255.
The total number of active cases in the region has jumped up again to 1318.
The majority of cases were tied to the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. Two of the new cases were linked to Heathcote.
Elsewhere in the state, Loddon Shire recorded 11 new COVID infections overnight, while Buloke Shire reported five.
Central Goldfields and Gannawarra reported 11 and 15 new infections, respectively. And Mount Alexander Shire recorded 25.
Overnight, 29 new infections were linked to Campaspe Shire and Macedon Ranges recorded 72.
Victoria has recorded a drop in it's daily coronavirus cases with the state recording 8903 new infections overnight.
This is a drop of more than 500 cases since Wednesday.
The number of active cases across the state also continues to decline, according to the Department of Health, with Victoria reporting 49,347 on Thursday.
Currently, 517 people are in hospital, 29 in the ICU and five on ventilators.
Twenty-two Victorians have died with the virus in the last 24 hours.
Vaccination rates are steadily climbing with 67.8 per cent of eligible Victorians having received their booster dose and 94.6 per cent of eligible Victorians having received two doses of coronavirus vaccine.
Good morning Bendigo! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix here with a weather outlook to start your morning.
The region is set to see some drier weather - despite few showers here and there - but unfortunately the clouds are set to stay.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a medium chance of showers for the day, but brace yourselves for more cloudy days on the way.
Temperatures are set to hit a max of 12 degrees today and a low of five degrees.
Castlemaine is set for a wet one on Thursday, with a 80 per cent chance of rain in the north central area.
If you're perched above 1300m later on in the day, you might even see a bit of snow.
Overnight temperatures will fall to around five degrees with daytime temperatures reaching between eight and 13 degrees.
North of Bendigo, Echuca may see a partly cloudy day with a top temperature of 13 and low of six degrees.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
