Greater Bendigo has recorded 255 new coronavirus infections overnight, an increase from yesterday's 230.
The total number of active cases in the region now sits at 1274.
Advertisement
The majority of cases were tied to the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. Five of the new cases were linked to Heathcote.
Elsewhere in the state, Loddon Shire recorded five new COVID infections overnight, while Buloke Shire reported one.
Central Goldfields and Gannawarra reported 31 and 13 new infections, respectively. And Mount Alexander Shire recorded 31.
Overnight, 43 new infections were linked to Campaspe Shire and Macedon Ranges recorded 77.
Victoria records 9519 new COVID cases, 25 deaths
While daily coronavirus infections are once again on the climb across Victoria - reporting 9519 in the last 24 hours - the total number of active cases across the state has dropped to 49,788.
Currently, 522 people are in hospital, 29 in the ICU and eight on ventilators.
Overnight, 25 people died, double Tuesday's twelve deaths.
While the number of eligible Victorians who have had two COVID jabs remains at 94.6 per cent, triple jabbed people across the state are only sitting at 67.8 per cent.
UPDATE: The fire was marked safe at 8.05am.
One emergency vehicle remains on site, according to VicEmergency.
The cause of the blaze is still unknown.
EARLIER: Emergency services are currently responding to a fire in West Bendigo.
The non-structure fire, according to VicEmergency, broke out on the corner of Derwent Gully Road and Durstons Road in West Bendigo.
Advertisement
Two emergency service vehicles are responding, but VicEmergency has classified the blaze as small.
It is unknown what caused the non-structure fire.
More to come.
Good morning Bendigo! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix here with a weather outlook to start your morning.
The region is set to see some drier weather - despite few showers here and there - but unfortunately the clouds are set to stay.
Advertisement
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a few spots of rain throughout today, but brace yourselves for more cloudy days on the way.
Light winds will become southwesterly and be from 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day before becoming light in the late afternoon.
Temperatures are set to hit a max of 11 degrees today and a low of three degrees.
Castlemaine is set for a wet one on Monday, with a 70 per cent chance of rain in the east of the north central area and 50 per cent elsewhere.
If you're perched above 900m and 1200m later on in the day, you might even see a bit of snow.
Advertisement
Overnight temperatures will fall to around three degrees with daytime temperatures reaching between seven and 11 degrees.
North of Bendigo, Echuca may see a partly cloudy day with a top temperature of 12 and low of three degrees.
A vital program working with some of the region's most at-risk communities during the COVID-19 pandemic will end next month, leaving a significant gap in the city's healthcare response.
Bendigo Community Health Services has joined the Victorian Healthcare Association in urging the state government to reconsider its decision to end the High Risk Accommodation Response program, when the state's ambulance and hospital system is being hit with significant demand as a result of COVID and influenza.
Advertisement
BCHS chief executive Gerard José said despite the challenges of the pandemic, community health services have seen many positives as a result of the HRAR program.
BENDIGO is on the cusp of dramatically intensifying its response to climate change, assuming the community embraces ambitious plans to slash city-wide emissions.
It could see Bendigo residents rethink any ideas for net zero emissions by 2030, in favour of something closer to actual zero, climate advocate Ian McBurney said.
"It's a big undertaking. It's a moonshot," he said.
Advertisement
The Apiam Bendigo Cup's status as one of the spring carnival's feature staying races has been further enhanced by a significant prizemoney boost.
Racing Victoria announced on Tuesday that the 2022 Bendigo Cup would carry prizemoney of $500,000 - an increase of $100,000.
"We've been lobbying this for more than 12 months now,'' BJC chief executive Aaron Hearps said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.