Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Rare Plymouth convertible revs up for Midstate Mopars in Bendigo

DC
By David Chapman
Updated June 10 2022 - 6:01am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rare Plymouth convertible revs up for Bendigo car show

Neil Ellett loves Chryslers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.