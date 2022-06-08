Catherine McAuley College students have their coconuts at the ready and are heading in the general direction of Ulumbarra.
The students will open their production of Monty Python's Spamalot on Thursday night after last presenting a show in 2019.
For performers like year 9 students Jaida Raco and Indi Parker, it will be their first time taking to the stage after COVID-19 preventing the school from staging shows in 2020 and 2021.
"I had heard of the the production and (wanted to sign up since year 7 but because COVID we couldn't do anything," Parker said. "I thought this would be a good time to get in there and have a go.
"The atmosphere feels really good on stage with the smoke and lighting. My dad like Monty Python and is coming along. He is really excited."
Raco said everyone from the leads to the ensemble and crew members had worked hard to prepare for opening night.
"Everyone is really excited, we have all put in a lot of hard work," she said. ."There are about 28 cast members in total and it has been good getting to meet new people and being able to be ourselves.
"When I was younger, my parents took to CMC productions and I thought looked like a lot of fun, so I signed up.
"Monty Python is interesting and quirky and different, that's whats so good about."
CMC's Spamalot is on at Ulumbarra on June 9 and 10 from 7.30pm.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
