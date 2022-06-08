Bendigo Advertiser
Wan Ying Chia wins Dental Hygienist Association Australia's national student of the year

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated June 8 2022 - 4:53am, first published 1:30am
La Trobe Bendigo oral health student crowned nation's best

La Trobe Bendigo student Wan Ying Chia has been awarded the Dental Hygiene Association Australia's national student of the year for her work with the local homeless community.

LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

