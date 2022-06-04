Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Bendigo What's On

Catherine McAuley College students to present Monty Pytho's Spamalot at Ulumbarra Theatre

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
June 4 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KING OF THE BRITONS: Bohdi Flynn-Johnson as King Arthur and as Ariela Sea the trusty servant Patsy. Picture: SUPPLIED

Catherine McAuley College students will be nudging people's funny bones with a wink of comedy when they take to the stage next week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.