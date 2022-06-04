Catherine McAuley College students will be nudging people's funny bones with a wink of comedy when they take to the stage next week.
The school will present Monty Python's Spamalot at Ulumbarra Theatre in what is their first theatrical production for three years.
Following King Arthur and his trusty servant Patsy in their quest for the Holy Grail, Spamalot features students from years 7 to 12.
Director Austin Deppeler said it would be the first time on stage for some of the performers.
"They're keen to get into the theatre and for a vast majority it is their first time being exposed to something like this. It's massive," Mr Deppeler said.
"I am really pushing them to take pride in their own performance but also to remember that it's an opportunity to have fun with each other."
Mr Deppeler said only about six student had heard of Monty Python at the start of the production but that the comedy troupe had proved popular.
"It has then opened to other fields of British comedy like Fawlty Towers, The Goodies, The Two Ronnies and Mr Bean, which a few more students new," he said.
"Monty Python grew a movement. They were the first group to experiment with this type of comedy.
"We thought about doing a production last year but couldn't quite get there. So we made the decision at the end of last year to commit to production and get it up and running."
CMC's Spamalot is on at Ulumbarra Theatre on June 9 and 10 form 7.30pm. Visit www.gotix.com.au for bookings.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
