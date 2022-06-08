Funding worth $137,000 has been provided Loddon Mallee projects aiming to reduce road trauma and save lives.
The 26 projects include initiatives to promote pedestrian safety sessions for students and the elderly, road safety education for newly arrived migrants, motorcycling skills lessons and bike education workshops.
Advertisement
Among the recipients in the Loddon Mallee area are Bike Bendigo, City of Greater Bendigo, Kerang Neighbourhood House and Community RoadSafe Mildura.
The funding is part of the state government's Community Road Safety Grants program. More than 90 community-based organisations, councils and schools have been recognised in the latest funding round.
Roads and Road Safety Minister Ben Carroll said more than $700,000 of the $1.5 million program has gone into rural and regional communities to reduce road trauma and address issues including vehicle safety, fatigue and high-risk driver behaviour.
"Sadly, too many communities understand the impact road trauma can have," Mr Carroll said. "This program gives schools and groups the opportunity to work together at a grassroots level to improve road safety.
"Whether you are a student or retiree, a pedestrian, cyclist or motorist, these grants assist in bringing lifesaving messages to every corner of our state."
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.