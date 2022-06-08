Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Road safety projects receive state government funding to educate Loddon Mallee residents

Updated June 8 2022 - 6:46am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: JIM ALDERSEY

Funding worth $137,000 has been provided Loddon Mallee projects aiming to reduce road trauma and save lives.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.