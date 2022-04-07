news, local-news,

A NEW round of road safety grants is available for not-for-profit groups eager to make their community safer. The grants are part of the TAC Community Road Safety Grant Program and give community groups the chance to receive a grant of up to $30,000. Roads and road safety minister Ben Carroll said the program gives not-for-profit groups the opportunity to work with local residents to develop projects to implement solutions for road safety issues in their area. Read more: Families concerned as Colbinabbin Primary School battles speeding drivers "Locals know their area best," Mr Carroll said. "So this grants program will give them the opportunity to address the road safety issues that matter most in their area and develop solutions that will boost safety on our roads and help save lives. "Too many tragedies happen on our roads, with far too many families feeling the pain of losing a loved one or having their lives changed forever due to serious injury. "So we need everyone to play their part in keeping our roads safe." Road safety issues including speed limits, drink driving and education along with pedestrian, motorcyclist and cyclist safety. Previous projects funded under the program included lower speed limit trials, council road safety strategies, community education programs, safe cycling routes at schools and improved pedestrian crossing safety. Read more: Proposed increase to cemetery fees could cause more pain for grieving families Projects with a focus on protecting vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists will be prioritised. "This is a chance for Victorians to have a say on making our roads safer," TAC chief executive Joe Calafiore said. "This grants program gives locals the opportunity to tackle road safety issues in their area. "I encourage all community groups who want to improve safety to apply for funding and come up with a project that will boost safety on our roads across the state." The projects will be aligned with the Victorian Road Safety Strategy (2021 - 2030), which aims to halve road deaths and reduce serious injuries by 2030 on the state's roads. Applications are open until May 2. Visit http://www.tac.vic.gov.au/about-the-tac/community/grants/community-road-safety-grant-program for more information. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/7f97f15b-c3d2-4a21-9042-85c63702f8ac.JPG/r11_361_4915_3132_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg