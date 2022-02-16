news, local-news,

FUNDING applications for grassroots road safety initiatives are now open to Victorian schools, councils, and not-for-profit organisations. Aimed at reducing road trauma, the state government's $1.5 million Community Road Safety Grants Program for 2022/23 will target the needs of communities and offer local road safety interventions to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads. More than 200 programs and projects were funded last year with 72 community groups, schools, local councils and not-for-profit groups receiving funding. Read more: "We're empowering local communities to help tackle road safety challenges in their area and educating some of our youngest Victorians," roads and road safety minister Ben Carroll said. "Supporting grassroots road safety initiatives is vital as we work to address the issues driving road trauma - including fatigue and high-risk driver behaviour such as speeding and drink driving." The grants program supports the Labor Government's Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030, which aims to halve road deaths and reduce serious injuries by 2030 and put us on the path to eliminating road deaths by 2050. Applications close on Wednesday, March 9. Visit the Community Road Safety Grants Program at www.vicroads.vic.gov.au for more.

