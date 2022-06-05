Bendigo Advertiser
BFNL: Gisborne still top Dog after wearing down wayward Golden Square

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 5 2022 - 1:31am, first published 1:30am
Liam Spear was solid in defence for Gisborne and picked up 23 possessions. Picture: ADAM BOURKE

Gisborne is 8-0 for the first time in 15 years after it wore down BFNL rival Golden Square by 15 points on Saturday.

