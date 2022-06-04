Bendigo Advertiser
BFNL: Kyneton digs deep to run over top of Sandhurst in epic battle

Luke West
Luke West
Updated June 5 2022 - 6:05am, first published June 4 2022 - 11:11pm
HARD-FOUGHT CONTEST: Kyneton overcame a 27-point deficit during the first quarter to beat Sandhurst on Saturday in a hard-fought contest at the Kyneton Showgrounds in difficult conditions. The Tigers won 9.19 (73) to 9.8 (62) - their third win in a row. Pictures: LUKE WEST

