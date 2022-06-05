Bendigo Advertiser
BFNL: Undermanned Borough survives scare from impressive Pies

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 5 2022 - 12:14am, first published 12:05am
Midfielder Joel Mullen was one of Eaglehawk's best players on Saturday.

Some quick thinking from midfielder Dillon Williams saved the day for Eaglehawk in its BFNL clash with Castlemaine on Saturday.

