Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo Indoor Caravan and Camping Roadshow returns after pandemic interruption

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated June 3 2022 - 7:31am, first published 7:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Indoor Caravan and Camping Roadshow has returned. Picture: SUPPLIED

After three years interrupted by the COVID pandemic, the Bendigo Indoor Caravan and Camping Roadshow has returned.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.