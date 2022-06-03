After three years interrupted by the COVID pandemic, the Bendigo Indoor Caravan and Camping Roadshow has returned.
After launching at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre on Friday, the show expects hundreds of visitors over the weekend.
Director Chris Evans said it was exciting to see a number of exhibitors after years away.
"Because of our location, we have great parking and heaps of space for the array of exhibitors we have," he said.
"These range from the very popular electric bikes, through to the large caravans and motor home displays."
Caravans and accessories are on display along with plenty for the camping and four-wheel drive enthusiasts.
Cooking demonstrations and a reptile show will also keep families entertained.
The Bendigo Indoor Lifestyle and Leisure Roadshow is on from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. Entry is $15 for adults and $12 for concession. Children under 16 are free.
For more information visit www.lifestyleandleisureroadshow.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
