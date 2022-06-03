COUNCILLORS have reopened debate on the conditions they would impose on any sale of an iconic concert site at Hanging Rock, weeks after a majority pushed a motion through on the matter.
Deputy mayor Rob Guthrie has thrown those conditions back into doubt as debate continues about the ground rules the Macedon Ranges Shire should try impose on any sale of the high-profile East Paddock.
Councillors will now debate rescinding those conditions and, potentially, replacing them at a special meeting scheduled for next Tuesday.
The state government has been trying to buy the 22 hectare site since 2018.
The council signed off on conditions last Wednesday, which came out of a community consultation process and reflect a number of points of public concern.
For example, the conditions stipulate any sale would happen only if concerts and other events could still take place there.
The land has hosted international acts including Rod Stewart, Bruce Springsteen, Leonard Cohen and Elton John.
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are scheduled to perform there in November.
Council practices forbid Cr Guthrie or any other elected officials speaking ahead of the meeting, now that his rescission motion has been put forward.
But last week's decision on conditions split the council, with one councillor questioning why the government would not be required to find sporting clubs new homes, and some saying decisions should be finalised when the state government revealed the outcomes of its own Hanging Rock draft master plan process.
Some councillors wanted more clarity on how much input the council would have on site management after any sale.
Others countered that the council could work constructively with the government on potential solutions to outstanding issues, including where sports groups might end up if the sale forces them to find new venues.
Under the conditions the council locked in last week, the sale would only happen with a guarantee events like concerts could keep taking place at the site.
Almost 250 members of the public responded when the council put the matter out for consultation.
Shire officers said 58 per cent of them were for it and 40 were against.
The government would be able to compulsorily acquire the land if the sale does not go ahead, lawyers have told the shire.
"This can occur without Council's consent or agreement to the sale price," shire staff have previously said.
