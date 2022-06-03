Man and woman arrested in relation to Kyneton stabbing

Police have arrested a man and a woman following a stabbing in Kyneton last month.
Police were initially called to the alleged stabbing at a unit on Elizabeth Street on Sunday, May 8.
A 52-year-old Romsey man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A 38-year-old Romsey man and a 44-year-old Kyneton woman were arrested at the time and released pending further enquiries.
On Thursday, June 2, police executed a warrant on an addresses in Kyneton and re-arrested the man and woman.
They have been charged with intentionally and recklessly causing serious injury in circumstances of gross violence, possessing drugs of dependence, weapons and bail offences.
They have both been remanded to appear at the Bendigo Magistrates' Court later today.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
