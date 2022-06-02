Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo council wins VCAT planning fight over Derrinal dog, horse breeding plans

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 2 2022 - 10:45pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo town hall. Picture: JODIE DONNELLAN

ANIMAL breeders would probably have won permission to build north of Heathcote if questions about a covenant had not surfaced after a planning tribunal hearing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.