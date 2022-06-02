Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Keck selected for AFLW Futures program

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 2 2022 - 8:39am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TALENTED TEEN: Lila Keck wins the race for the ball for the Bendigo Pioneers in NAB League action. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Bendigo Pioneers midfielder Lila Keck will showcase her skills at this weekend's AFLW Futures program.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.