Keck selected for AFLW Futures program

Bendigo Pioneers midfielder Lila Keck will showcase her skills at this weekend's AFLW Futures program.
Keck is one of 46 17-year-olds invited to attend the two-day camp.
The squad will complete a training session at Essendon's training venue The Hanger on Saturday, before being split into two teams to compete in an exhibition match at Geelong's GHMBA Stadium on Sunday.
Bendigo Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said Keck's selection in the squad was reward for effort.
"She deserves her opportunity to play alongside the best 17-year-olds in the country,'' he said.
"She still trains alongside the boys at the Pioneers, she wants to be better all the time and she brings great energy to whatever team she's associated with.
"I can't wait to see her play at the weekend."
Keck will play in Team White on Sunday, which will be coached by former AFLW player Georgia Walker. Her assistants will be Adelaide AFLW premiership captain Chelsea Randall, Vic Metro Under-18 girls head coach Jacara Egan and Western Jets assistant Ali Hamad.
Players in the AFLW Futures program are eligible for selection for next year's AFLW Academy.
"The players picked in the NAB AFLW Futures squad represent the highest standard of football talent across Australia, and we look forward to seeing the girls come together to feature in the program,'' National Academy manager Tarkyn Lockyer said.
"Many of the players selected in the squad recently competed at the 2022 NAB AFLW National Championships - Girls U18 and have been standouts within their talent programs.
"Sunday's match at GMHBA Stadium will certainly be a great showcase of the exciting talent coming through the football ranks."
Sunday's action at GHMBA Stadium will feature a double-header, with the AFL Futures match scheduled for 10.30am.
It will be followed by the Woomeras versus Medleys clash at 12.30pm, where under-16 girls footballers from across the country will come together to form the Indigenous side, the Woomeras, and the multicultural team, the Medleys.
Promising Kyneton junior Kisha Monleon has been selected to play for the Medleys, while Bendigo Pioneers and Moama duo Jemika Cooper and Sheleah Cooper will play for the Woomeras.
