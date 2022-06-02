Vlaeminck back in red for Women's Big Bash League

Tayla Vlaeminck will return to the Melbourne Renegades, but she won't play in this year's Women's Big Bash League season.
After playing the previous three seasons with the Hobart Hurricanes, the former Strathdale-Maristians pace bowler has signed a two-year deal with the Renegades.
Vlaeminck continues to recover from a navicular stress fracture and she won't be fit enough to play this WBBL season.
"We're starting to make good progress now, which is nice," Vlaeminck told melbournerenegades.com.au.
"I obviously won't be playing this season, but hopefully I'll be able to contribute off the field, still get around the girls and help out some of the bowlers and look to play the following year, which is exciting."
Vlaeminck started her WBBL career with the Renegades, spending three seasons in red before making the move south to Hobart.
The 23-year-old said it wasn't a tough decision to return to the Renegades.
"I'm really excited that I've decided to come back to the Renegades," Vlaeminck said.
"It's enticing to be back at home and close to family and friends.
"I've grown up with 'Soph' (Sophie Molineux) and 'Wolf' (Georgia Wareham) and a lot of the girls.
"I obviously played at the Renegades with a lot of the girls beforehand as well, so I know everyone really well and hopefully it's going to be an easy transition back into the team."
Vlaeminck was one of the premier pace bowlers in the WBBL last season and she earned Team of the Year honours.
"There are very few players who have the skill-set that Tayla has,'' Renegades' general manager James Rosengarten said.
"She is a match-winner with the ball and has the pace and skill to challenge the world's best batters."
For now, Vlaeminck's focus is her injury rehab. She's spending time with The Australian Ballet in a bid to strengthen her foot.
"Training at the ballet is something completely different... it's been kind of cool to get into a different high-performance environment to see how that works and grab a few little things here and there which I can, hopefully, bring back to cricket."
