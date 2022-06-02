Bendigo Advertiser

Vlaeminck back in red for Women's Big Bash League

Updated June 2 2022 - 3:48am, first published 3:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tayla Vlaeminck is returning to the Melbourne Renegades.

Tayla Vlaeminck will return to the Melbourne Renegades, but she won't play in this year's Women's Big Bash League season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.