AFL MID-SEASON DRAFT: Faulkhead ready to grasp golden opportunity with Suns

OSKAR Faulkhead is headed to the Gold Coast Suns with the goal of breaking into the team in the second half of the AFL season.
Bendigo Pioneers' midfielder Faulkhead was selected by the Suns with pick No.7 in Wednesday night's AFL mid-season draft.
"It's all still a bit surreal, but I'm very thankful for the opportunity," Faulkead said on Thursday.
"There had been a big build-up to last night in talking to a few different clubs and just trying to play consistent and I think playing in the VFL has really helped.
"I've played a couple of good VFL games with Geelong, so I think that has shown I can do it at the next level and is holding me in good stead for what's to come."
From Wentworth, Faulkhead, 19, has played two games in the VFL this year with Geelong, including kicking two goals against the Giants last weekend.
He has also caught the eye of recruiters with strong performances at representative level playing with the Young Guns against Victoria Country and Victoria Metro.
Faulkhead has been part of the Pioneers' program from under-15s and after being overlooked in last year's drafts stayed with the club this season as a 19-year-old in the NAB League and has played five games in 2022.
"I've kept working and shown resilience and I think that's what has helped get me to today," Faulkhead said.
"I've worked hard on what I needed to... I think working on my running and my strength has really helped."
Faulkhead bulked up his frame over the off-season by adding six kilograms of muscle and is now ready to grasp his AFL opportunity, setting himself a goal of making his debut with the Suns this year.
"That's one of my goals to try to get some experience early and go into the pre-season with a few games under my belt," Faulkhead said.
"It's a really exciting opportunity and I'm looking forward to meeting all the boys on Saturday."
The opportunity for the Suns to use a pick in the mid-season draft followed the season-ending knee injury to star young forward Ben King in February.
The Suns were quick to welcome Faulkhead on Wednesday night.
"We came into this mid-season draft with a clear strategy and felt the talent available allowed us an opportunity to continue to strengthen our list," Suns' national recruiting manager Kall Burns said.
"Oskar is a player of high quality, has a thirst for development and has demonstrated consistent form at all levels including the NAB League, Young Guns and VFL competition in the front half of this season.
"He will, hopefully, play for the club this weekend in the VFL against Collingwood, before relocating to the Gold Coast and continuing his progression as a midfielder throughout this season."
Bendigo Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree is thrilled that the hard work Faulkhead has put in, not just this year but over the course of his time with the Pioneers, has paid off with an AFL opportunity at the Suns.
"Absolute credit to Oskar, he has reinvented himself this year in the way he has been a lot more relaxed and enjoyed his footy and he really deserves to be commended," O'Bree said.
"He has really brought into our program and been involved with Geelong VFL from the pre-season and been really invested there as well. He has listened to a lot of advice and takes feedback on exceptionally well. He has done the work and deserves this opportunity.
"He has shown great versatility in a variety of roles and I'm really happy for him."
Faulkhead, one of 17 players selected on Wednesday night, joins a Gold Coast side that is 12th on the AFL ladder with a 5-6 record.
The Suns play North Melbourne on Saturday twilight at TIO Stadium in Darwin.
