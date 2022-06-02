Victoria Police Armed Crime Squad detectives continue to investigate the circumstances around shots being fired in a Flora Hill street on may 25.
Detectives are appealing for information from the public to help with the investigation.
Police reported the shots were fired in Neale Street, Flora Hill, about 10.30pm on Wednesday, May 25.
Investigators are urging anyone who was in the vicinity of Neale Street between 10.15pm and 11.30pm on May 25, who has dashcam footage or CCTV, to come forward.
The shots were fired at cars and a property resulting in damage to a number of vehicles.
No one was injured in the incident.
At this stage it is unknown what motivation was behind the shooting.
"It's certainly concerning that someone is indiscriminately using a firearm in this way, and we're very lucky nobody was injured," Armed Crime Squad Senior Sergeant Al Hanson said.
"We're keen to understand what was behind the shooting and urge anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers."
Detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone in the area that night who may have witnessed or heard anything and hasn't yet spoken to police.
Anyone with information or with dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
