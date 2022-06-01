A PROGRAM that works to give people suffering homelessness shelter and food during winter is operating with half the people power it needs.
The Bendigo Winter Night Shelter had a timely launch on Wednesday following the brisk cold that has taken over Victoria this week.
But chair Terry Westaway said the program has just 150 volunteers, about have of what is required.
He thinks reluctance around the lingering pandemic and increased flu cases means people aren't as eager to get involved.
"I'd say the number would be around the 150 mark and really we need double that," he said.
"It's a bit of reluctance in relation to the pandemic and flu issues. That might have people reticent (to sign up) but we have strict protocols in place and take all possible precautions."
The Winter Night Shelter operates for 92 days and nights over the colder months to work with people suffering homelessness and try to establish long-term solutions for them.
Spring Gully's Koolamurt Park Scout Camp is providing shelter for 70 of this year 92-night program.
About 10 people are expected to use the Winter Night Shelter tonight.
"We've had a good response form potential guest and can more than fill number of places we have," Mr Westaway said.
"It is around the 10 person mark for the start of the program. We have 12 sleeping places set up with bedding. We are as prepared as we can be.
"Someone offered to prove wood free of charge, which is good, (and) we have bought electric heaters to go into the cabins after feedback from last year.
"So people will have their own warm room, a hot shower, a hot evening meal, a breakfast at MadCow (in teh city) a meal to takeaway.
"It would be great if we could resource the program to do it for longer but at least we know it makes a huge difference over the 92 days and nights."
Mr Westaway said the high number of volunteers comes through the need to supervise the people taking part in the Winter Night Shelter.
Up to 16 volunteers are needed each night to assist guests and supervise them with evening, night, morning, kitchen hand and meeting point volunteers required.
Mr Westaway said it is hard for the same people can't volunteer continuously for the three months.
"We probably have a scenario where the first fortnight is rostered but any help is good from a planning perspective," he said.
"We are asking people to nominate what role they want to do and when they are available. Flexibility is a great benefit to us. Some people have busy schedules while others have more free time.
"Volunteers for the meeting point - from 5pm to 6pm and the night shift from 10pm to 6am is what we really need.
"We have far more people able work at the admin end to spread load further but someone with an accounting or media background would be helpful."
Volunteers will receive training as part of their work with the Winter Night Shelter.
Anyone interested in helping the Winter Night Shelter can apply through the volunteer resource page at www.bwns.org,au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
