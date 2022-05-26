Update, 4.10pm:
A Victoria Police spokesperson has confirmed shots were fired in Flora Hill on Wednesday night.
Advertisement
Armed Crime Squad detectives are investigating the incident that happened in Neale Street at about 10.30pm on Wednesday.
It is believed a number of shots were fired at cars and a property.
No one was injured.
Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Update, 3.45pm:
Police units have cleared the scene in Neale Street, Flora Hill.
Forensics officers and detectives were investigating damage caused by projectiles to at least two cars in Neale Street.
A silver Holden Commodore has a hole in its back windshield while shattered glass can be seen on the road under the driver's side of a maroon Kia.
Read more:
A detective on the scene confirmed the Armed Crime Squad is involved in the investigation.
Earlier:
POLICE have blocked off streets in part of Flora Hill as part of an unfolding operation.
A roadblock remains in place at the intersection of Osborne Street and Neale Street, in a normally quiet residential area of the city, between the La Trobe University athletics track and the university, as part of an investigation.
Bendigo detectives have attended the scene and forensic police are examining two vehicles located at a property near the Neale Street intersection.
Advertisement
Police have been seen examining the driveway of red brick property on Neale Street.
A silver Holden station wagon and a maroon Kia hatchback located in the driveway and on the street nearby are central to the police effort as the operation continues.
More to come
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.