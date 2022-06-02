GLITZ and glamour will be the order of the day for the 21st anniversary ball to mark the birth of the Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-operative.
All tickets to the event on Friday night at the All Seasons Resort Hotel have been snapped up and revellers are expected to turn out dressed in their finest.
Guests have been asked to wear something that glitters with their formal attire to add sparkle to the event.
The service was founded to provide services to the Dja Dja Wurrung community and all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander residents living in the region.
In 2019 it won the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners general practice of the year award for its medical clinic, beating all other general practices in Victoria.
BDAC chief executive Raylene Harradine said the ball would celebrate the positive outcomes so far and the bright future ahead.
"The establishment of BDAC was the result of years of struggle to gain access to culturally appropriate and compassionate services," she said.
"BDAC is an Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation - meaning without community there is no BDAC."
The health service offers a range of programs and services including child safety and support, community health and wellbeing, families and healing.
"Wellbeing takes many forms, and we haven't limited ourselves to just the health services model," Ms Harradine said.
More than half of the Aboriginal people living in Bendigo are under the age of 24.
Ms Harradine said the service was catering to a young demographic and for that reason was working on building plans for a kindergarten.
BDAC intends to open a 99-place three and four year old kindergarten, which will see Aboriginal and Non-Aboriginal children learn culture and tradition as part of the curriculum, in 2023.
