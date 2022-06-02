Bendigo Advertiser
The Merindas will play at the 21st anniversary ball tonight for BDAC at the All Seasons Resort Hotel

PARTY READY: The Merindas (pictured) and the Electric Fields will perform at the BDAC ball. Picture: SUPPLIED

GLITZ and glamour will be the order of the day for the 21st anniversary ball to mark the birth of the Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-operative.

