Youth organisation Reach is urging the public to 'pay it forward' by financially supporting their mental health workshops this end of financial year to help tackle a health crisis.
Over the last two years, four out of five young Australians have experienced mental health concerns and a national survey conducted by Orygen and Mission Australia found 70 per cent of high school students whose studies were disrupted by COVID-19 have reported high psychological distress.
Of most concern, a Reach spokesperson said, was one in four young people had experienced suicidal thoughts.
Reach's goal is to fund 200 sessions in disadvantaged schools, with a tax-deductible donation of $950 able to provide a workshop for 60 students, with the group saying students will learn vital social and emotional wellbeing skills.
"(Donations can) help shape a generation of young people to be emotionally resilient and thrive, no matter what life throws at them," a spokesperson said.
"We need capacity building earlier in life with social and emotional wellbeing at its core and we need to get these skills to as many young people as possible, arming them with the tools to navigate life's challenges and thrive."
Many disadvantaged schools do not have the resources to support this kind of work with their students so Reach is calling for the general public to dig deep.
A $100 donation can help five young people attend a workshop, while $250 will allow 15 to access the service.
To make a donation visit the-reach-foundation.giveeasy.org/fund-a-workshop-for-a-school-in-need
Those needing additional support can contact Lifeline by calling on 13 11 14 or texting 0477 13 11 14, or they can call the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
