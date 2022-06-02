CMC, BSSC through to SSV Premier League football finals

Catherine McAuley College and Bendigo Senior Secondary College have secured spots in the School Sports Victoria Premier League semi-finals.
On the back of two strong wins on Wednesday, both teams are through to the business end of the season which gets underway in the coming weeks.
The Lee Coghlan-coached CMC squad locked in its finals spot after thumping Hallam Secondary College by a tidy 185 points, final scores 30.19 (199) over 2.2 (14).
Right from the start CMC dominated play by using link-ups across the midfield which saw them boot nine goals in the first quarter - in addition to strong defence to keep Hallam scoreless.
During the second quarter CMC continued the scoring pressure with another six goals to Hallam's two which gave them control of the scoreboard at the main break.
The same level of momentum was on show in the third quarter with CMC making the most of the wind, however, despite the eight goals there was also some inaccurate kicking with eight behinds - meanwhile Hallam failed to score.
To close out the game CMC booted another seven goals in the final quarter and improved their accuracy recording just one behind.
CMC's win has secured them top spot in Pool B and guaranteed them a home semi-final on June 15 when they will host Rowville Secondary College.
The Dean Sheldrick-coached Bendigo Senior Secondary College squad locked in their semi-final spot after taking an eight-point win over SEDA on Wednesday, final scores 9.10 (64) over 8.8 (56).
Riley Paetow was BSSC's player of the match.
Goals: Longa Siu 2, Liam Thomas 2, Will Burke, Luke Anderson, Paetow, Billy Meade, Bailey Rackstraw and Ryan Savy.
The team will now buckle down ahead of their semi-final clash against Emmanuel College in Warrnambool in around two weeks time.
The SSV Premier League started in early May when BSSC and CMC went head-to-head in the season opener at Bendigo's Queen Elizabeth Oval.
CMC secured the bragging rights over BSSC with a 27-point victory, final score 10.9 (69) over 6.6 (42).
Two weeks after the opener, the teams then returned to the field for the second round.
CMC had a game with SEDA which they closed out in style by 27 points, final scores 12.7 (79) over 7.8 (50).
Meanwhile, BSSC had a commanding 85-point victory over Hallam, final scores 21.13 (139) over 8.6 (54).
Playing a dominant brand of football from start to finish, they showed accuracy in set shots at goal, with scoring contributions from 14 different players.
