CMC, BSSC through to SSV Premier League football finals

By Anthony Pinda
Updated June 2 2022 - 2:10am, first published 2:00am
FINALS BOUND: Catherine McAuley College and Bendigo Senior Secondary College have both locked in spots for the first week of School Sport Victoria Premier League matches. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Catherine McAuley College and Bendigo Senior Secondary College have secured spots in the School Sports Victoria Premier League semi-finals.

