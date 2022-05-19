CMC, BSSC win round two SSV Premier League clashes

Catherine McAuley College and Bendigo Senior Secondary College both found success during the second round of the 2022 School Sports Victoria Premier League competition.
After facing off against each other in the opening round two weeks ago at the QEO, both teams put on strong performances on Wednesday to secure victory.
CMC took the win over BSSC in round one and headed into the second round clash against SEDA who also had a win to their name
No matter what, the Lee Coghlan-coached squad was expecting nothing short of a tough match
CMC started out on the back foot as SEDA played an outstanding first quarter which saw them take a narrow lead at the first break followed by the second quarter which saw both teams battle for power.
However, a late goal from SEDA put them ahead by six points at the main break.
During the second half CMC found form, as they did in the first round game against BSSC, by putting five goals on the board to SEDA's one which came about from a run and carry style of play which dominated all parts of the ground.
In the final quarter CMC kicked the first goal, however, SEDA remained defiant and continued to press forward with a flurry of goals, however, it wasn't enough to close the gap.
CMC then closed out the match with three goals to secure the win, final scores 12.7 (79) over 7.8 (50).
GOALS: A. Day Wicks 4, J. Cheesman 2, H. McCarthy 2, R. Fox 1, E. Pearce 1, J. Nihill 1, E. Mulquiny 1. BEST: E. Pearce, A. Day-Wicks, R. Mulquiny, J. Nihill, J. McMahon, O. Mayman, H. McCarthy, D. Edmiston
Bendigo Senior Secondary College boys made the trip to Melbourne where they had a commanding 85-point victory over Hallam, final scores 21.13 (139) over 8.6 (54).
Playing a dominant brand of football from start to finish, they showed accuracy in set shots at goal, with scoring contributions from 14 different players.
GOALS: L. Siu 4, M. Noden 3, Z. Pearce, 2, B. Meade 2, M. Gordon 1, D. Lowther 1, B. Elkington 1, T. Purcell 1, L. Anderson 1, C. James 1, T. B 1, H. Frischke 1, R. Savy 1, W. Burke 1. BEST: M. Gordon
The boys SSV Premier League is contested over three rounds with other teams from across the state.
The third round will commence the week starting May 30.
Finals will then begin from June 13.
