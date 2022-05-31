Bendigo scores exclusive preview of Baz Lurhmann's 'Elvis' film

ELVIS fever continues in central Victoria, as Bendigo prepares to host an exclusive preview of Baz Lurhmann's biopic of the 'King of Rock'.
Filmed on the Gold Coast and starring Austin Butler, the film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker - played by Tom Hanks.
Advertisement
50 double passes are up for grabs for Bendigo residents for the June 22 preview at Bendigo Cinemas, featuring a red-carpet welcome, live music and a selfie wall.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said the films launch provides exciting tourism opportunities to cross-promote the Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis exhibition.
OTHER NEWS: Greens thank Bendigo for 'Greens-slide'
"Our streets are buzzing off the back of the exhibition and the amazing VIVA Bendigo experiences that local businesses have put together to make for a memorable time for residents and visitors," she said.
"The film will provide a renewed sense of excitement amongst Elvis fans and we'll be using this opportunity to again promote a visit to Bendigo before the exhibition closes on July 17 and Elvis leaves the building.
"It has been such a joyous time in Bendigo over the past few months and you can feel the optimism return across hard-hit sectors of our business community.
"So we'll continue to ride the wave of Elvis fever for the weeks to come and I am sure many of us will be flocking to the cinema when the film is released nationally on June 23."
Community members will be able to go into the draw to win tickets to the ultimate big screen spectacle Elvis by visiting bendigotourism.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.